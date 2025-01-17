Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's availability for game vs. OKC Thunder (Jan. 17)

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder, a team tied for the best record in the NBA, in a highly anticipated regular season game on Friday. Under normal circumstances, this matchup would have all the makings of a blockbuster showdown, promising edge-of-the-seat action.

However, fans will miss out on a marquee battle between Luka Doncic and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the Slovenian superstar remains sidelined due to a left calf strain. Doncic is expected to miss more time but there’s optimism regarding his return.

According to TNT’s Jared Greenberg, the Mavericks hope to have Luka Doncic back in action before the All-Star break. The five-time All-Star has begun individual training and was recently seen doing on-court work at the team’s training facility.

While the anticipated clash between Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander won’t happen, fans may still see Kyrie Irving take on the Thunder’s MVP frontrunner. Irving is listed as "questionable" on Dallas' injury report due to a lumbar back sprain, which caused him to miss the Mavericks’ previous game against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

In addition, Dereck Lively II has been ruled out with a right ankle sprain, while Dante Exum remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from right wrist surgery.

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd's team is currently ranked seventh on the Western Conference standings with a 22-19 record through 41 games.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on KFAA (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will stream the game live.

