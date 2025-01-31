Dallas Mavericks injury report: Latest on Luka Doncic and Dante Exum's return against Pistons (Jan. 31)

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The reigning Western Conference champions continue to deal with a bevy of injuries. However, ahead of their trip to Michigan, the Mavericks have received positive news on the injury front. While Luka Doncic, Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber remain out, veteran guard Dante Exum is in contention to return and make his season debut.

Exum is questionable ahead of this clash. The Australian was out recovering from wrist surgery. He underwent the procedure in October before the season started. Exum will likely be a game-time decision. It's a significant boost for the Mavericks, who could use guard depth amid Doncic's continued absence.

The Slovenian suffered a left calf contusion on Christmas Day and was ruled out for a month. Per the most recent report from insider Marc Stein, Doncic could return before the All-Star break begins on Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II remains out for at least a couple of months, citing a right ankle stress fracture. Maxi Kleber is out with a right foot fracture. He's undergone surgery and is expected to miss significant time. There's no update available on his timetable to return.

Dwight Powell is out with a right hip strain. He is day-to-day, and his next chance to play would be in Sunday's clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic's injury-riddled season forces All-Star snub, Kyrie Irving misses another nod too

The Dallas Mavericks will not have a single All-Star this season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were in contention. However, Doncic's injury forced his snub while Irving won't make it with other candidates like Jalen Williams and Alperen Sengun favored over him in the Western Conference ballot.

Expand Tweet

Doncic averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46.4% shooting in 22 games. It's Doncic's first non-All-Star season since his rookie year. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has averaged 24.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 4.9 apg on 48.2% shooting, including 41.9% from 3-point range in 38 games. He's missed an All-Star nod for two consecutive years.

