Dallas Mavericks injury report: Latest on Max Christie and Dereck Lively II's status for Lakers game (April 9)

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the LA Lakers in a highly anticipated regular season showdown on Wednesday. Despite a lengthy injury report, the Mavericks will have some key players available, including Max Christie and Dereck Lively II, both of whom are not listed on the latest injury update.

The team will be counting on solid contributions from both players. For Christie, the game carries added significance as he faces his former team. He scored seven points in the Mavericks' previous outing, while Lively also saw action, finishing with two points.

Anthony Davis, who is dealing with a left abductor strain, is listed as "probable" and is expected to play against the Lakers. Meanwhile, Dante Exum (left hand surgery) is listed as "questionable," with his availability to be determined closer to tip-off based on how he’s feeling.

On the other hand, several Mavericks have already been ruled out, including Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) and three two-way players: Brandon Williams, Kai Jones, and Kessler Edwards.

Wednesday’s matchup will mark the second meeting of the season between the Mavericks and Lakers since the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas. In their previous encounter, Doncic led the Lakers to a 107-99 victory at Crypto.com Arena, while Davis was sidelined due to an abductor injury and did not feature in the game.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers?

The highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Lakers game will be broadcast live on ESPN, as well as locally on KFAA and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Fans can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass and the FuboTV app or website, though regional restrictions may apply.

