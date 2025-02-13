Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest update on Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington ahead of game vs Miami Heat (Feb. 13)

The injury-ridden Dallas Mavericks take on the Miami Heat on Thursday before commencing the 2025 NBA All-Star break. The Mavericks managed a clutch 111-107 win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday without their entire frontcourt rotation, including Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell and Dereck Lively II.

The Mavericks will hope for another miraculous outing from Kyrie Irving, who was the key architect in beating the Warriors. He tallied 42 points and seven rebounds, shooting 60.0%, playing 40 minutes. Meanwhile, Max Christie, who got his first start, had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists on 6 of 12 shots.

The Mavericks will remain without Davis, Gafford, Washington, Martin and Lively. According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the latest update for Davis is that he won't require surgery on his left adductor strain. He remains out for at least a month. Meanwhile, Gafford is out for multiple weeks with a right knee strain.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Washington, who was questionable before Wednesday's home contest against the Warriors, will also miss the game against the Heat. Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain he sustained on Saturday against the Rockets. Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin and Dwight Powell are also long-term absentees.

Lively is dealing with an ankle stress fracture and is out for a couple of months. Martin and Powell have right hip strains and are out without a timetable for return. Dante Exum was the only backcourt player on the report, citing an Achilles injury. He was ruled out as a game-time decision and can be considered day-to-day.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game?

FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and KFAA/WFAA will provide coverage of the Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game in local regions. Viewers without cable TV access and outside the two states can watch live action online via NBA League Pass with a subscription. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks' homecourt.

Amid Dallas' injury and fatigue concerns on a back-to-back schedule, the oddsmakers have listed the Heat as -2-point favorites with a -130 money line.

