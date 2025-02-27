Dallas Mavericks injury report: Latest update on Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington ahead of Hornets' matchup (Feb. 27)

The Dallas Mavericks have released their latest injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. It's identical to their past few games with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Caleb Martin still on the sidelines. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington and Dwight Powell are again questionable.

Ad

Davis could be inching close to his return amid his recovery from an adductor injury. He suffered it on Feb. 8 in his Mavericks debut against the Houston Rockets. Davis will be re-evaluated on Mar. 6. Ahead of his re-evaluation, the 10x NBA All-Star has made significant progress and has been spotted on the court working out before Dallas' past two games.

Meanwhile, Gafford and Lively will also be re-evaluated with Davis. Gafford is recovering from a right knee sprain, and Lively has a right ankle stress fracture. Martin remains sidelined without a timetable. However, even he has been spotted going through his pre-game workouts and could be closing in on a return.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Washington is managing a right ankle sprain but has played the past three games. Powell returned on Tuesday against the Lakers and is managing a right hip injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Dallas Mavericks remain shorthanded, but they are expected to win against the Charlotte Hornets, who also could be without multiple players. Dallas nearly won against the Lakers amid its injury plague after a splendid effort from Kyrie Irving, who had 35 points, and Klay Thompson, who dropped 22. The Mavs lost 107-99.

Ad

The 14-win Hornets don't present much of a challenge to Dallas. Coach Jason Kidd adapted well to boasting a limited roster and optimizing every player available in the best way possible.

Where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks game?

FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and KFAA/WFAA will cover the Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks game in local regions. Viewers outside the local areas and without cable TV access can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks' homecourt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback