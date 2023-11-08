Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Latest update on Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber's availability

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 8. Dallas has enjoyed a strong start to their season, only losing one of their first six games, with that loss coming to the reigning NBA champions. Dallas' improved defensive effort has played a role in their strong performances.

At the time of writing, Luka Doncic is expected to participate in the contest against Toronto. Doncic has been providing MVP-caliber performances to begin the season and is a huge part of why the Mavericks have been so dominant in the early juncture of the season.

However, big man Maxi Kleber is questionable for the game against the Raptors. The big man is edging his way back to a return following a small toe dislocation on his right foot. Kleber has participated in four games this season, averaging 18.8 minutes of playing time from the bench.

Nevertheless, Kleber's overall impact is still important. He's a reliable defender and provides energy off the bench. Yet, Dallas is still Doncic's team. He and Kyrie Irving are the engines that drive the Western Conference franchise forward. Having Doncic available for the contest against the Raptors is what will ensure Jason Kidd's team will be seen as favorites to record another win.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are developing as a duo for the Dallas Mavericks

When the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving last season, there were some questions about how he would fit alongside Luka Doncic. Dallas' offense is incredibly heliocentric around the MVP-level talent, and Irving would need to find where he fits within that system.

Early signs pointed toward some growing pains for both guards. Irving is a capable off-ball player, but his elite dribble skill and off-the-dribble playmaking are what force defenses into the rotation and create his scoring opportunities. A balance had to be found for both Doncic and Irving.

It would appear that both guards have spent time discussing how to get the best out of each other over the summer. To begin the season, the Mavericks are +5.0 points per 100 possessions and rank in the 80th percentile for points per possession, per Cleaning The Glass (subscription required.) Furthermore, Irving and Doncic's elite decision-making is limiting the amount of turnovers their team makes when they're on the court at just 13.3%.

If Doncic and Irving can remain healthy and are able to gel together as well as with their teammates, they will be arguably the best backcourt duo in the NBA this season. As such, their availability and performance level will dictate how successful the Mavericks are in their search for becoming a championship contender.