Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Mar. 24): Latest on Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford's status

The Dallas Mavericks have struggled with injuries this season, causing them to fall down the Western Conference standings. Currently sitting in 11th place, they are in a tight competition with the Phoenix Suns for the last play-in spot. The Mavericks are missing key players, including Kyrie Irving, who is out for the rest of the season, while Anthony Davis may return for his team's final games.

Sustaining a left adductor sprain during his debut against the Houston Rockets in February, Davis has only made a single appearance since the blockbuster trade. While there were talks of shutting down Davis for the rest of the season after Irving's injury, that does not seem to be the case anymore.

The 2020 NBA champion was a part of the Mavericks' G League team last Monday and was recalled to the roster before his team's four-game stand in the East. Reports have suggested that the center could be back for his team during this period, although he does remain on the injury list for the time being.

On the other hand, Daniel Gafford (knee), similar to Davis, was assigned to the Texas Legends on Friday and will participate with the G League team in 3-on-3 practice before being recalled. Gafford has been out since the Mavs' loss to the Kings in February. The center will be joined in the G League by Dereck Lively II, who too is on the injury list with an ankle injury.

Apart from the trio, the Mavericks will be without Caleb Martin (hip) and Dante Exum (hand) during their tie against the Brooklyn Nets, while Brandon Williams is listed as probable too. Kyrie Irving and Olivier Maxence-Prosper, on the other hand, are out for the remainder of the season with an ACL and wrist injury, respectively.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Where to watch

Currently 11th in the standings with a 34-37 record, the Dallas Mavericks have a big week coming up as they look to qualify for the post season through the play-in spots. Sitting comfortably in the playoff places at the start of the year, the Mavericks have suffered a grueling few months and will be hopeful of a late playoff push.

Heading east for the next four games, the Dallas franchise will play seven of their last eleven games away from home and will be hopeful of churning out the results. Their first game during this away stretch will begin in New York as they face the Brooklyn Nets.

In their first meeting of the season, the match is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the game live on the YES and KFAA networks, while viewers online can live stream the contest on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

