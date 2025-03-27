Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Mar. 27): Latest on Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford's status

The Dallas Mavericks take the road to play the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. However, they will take the court without centers Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Ad

Derick Lively II has been sidelined since Jan. 14 after being diagnosed with a right ankle stress fracture and is expected to miss around 2-3 months. The Mavericks assigned Lively to the G league's Texas Legends to take part in a 5-on-5 practice and will recall him after that.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel Gafford has been sidelined since Feb. 10 due to a Grade 3 right MCL sprain and will miss at least six weeks. The Mavericks assigned Gafford (knee) to the G League's Texas Legends on Friday to participate in a 3-on-3 practice and will recall him after that, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Dallas Mavericks have been dealt with injuries that completely derailed that once promising season. Key player Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL, while center Anthony Davis is listed as day-to-day and questionable for the Magic game due to a left adductor strain injury.

Ad

Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis speaks on teammate Kyrie Irving season-ending injury

Anthony Davis made a successful return to the court for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in the 120-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Davis spoke after the game about Kyrie Irving’s injury:

"It was devastating,” Davis said. “Kyrie is a phenomenal basketball player but, even more, a phenomenal human. Anytime anyone goes through something like that, an injury like that, it always sucks. Obviously, the initial injury, the initial moment, you want to give him space. Now he’s excited about the rehab process."

Ad

“He’s in a good head space now. He’s around the team. He was on the bench tonight," Davis continued. "To see him in a great head space, it’s good for our team, good for me and, I’m pretty sure, good for him. Obviously, it sucks, but we have to hold the fort down for this season.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Irving underwent a successful surgery to repair a torn left knee ACL, as announced by the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks (35-38) are currently right outside the play-in spots at No. 11, but with Davis back in the lineup, there’s hope to make a strong push over their final 10 games. Davis has averaged 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.5 steals in his two appearances with the Mavericks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.