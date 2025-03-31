Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (March 31): Latest on Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II's status

The Dallas Mavericks kick off a two-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Coming into this game, the Mavericks have won two in a row against the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls. The Mavs have also found form during the final stretch, going 4-1 in their last five games and 5-5 in their last 10.

The Mavericks are ninth (37-38) in the Western Conference, half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings in 10th and two ahead of the Phoenix Suns in 11th. The Mavericks cannot afford to drop any games if they wish to hold their spot in the play-in tournament.

With a crucial stretch approaching, fans might wonder about the availability of key contributors, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Both players have been missing from the rotation for quite some time, but things are looking up. Gafford is listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Nets.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable, as he's nursing a stress fracture on his right ankle. Apart from these two, the Dallas Mavericks also need to deal with the absences of Dante Exum, Kessler Edwards, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Brandon Williams.

The Nets, meanwhile, also have quite a few injuries to deal with, as Noah Clowney, De’Anthony Melton, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas are out against the Mavericks.

Daniel Gafford could play, while Dereck Lively II remains questionable

Daniel Gafford last played for the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 14 in a 118-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

He's listed as probable for Monday and will likely be a part of the lineup. Gafford has made 51 appearances, recording 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 69.9%.

Interestingly enough, Dereck Lively II also played his last game on Jan. 14. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Lively will be playing tonight, as he's listed as questionable.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Nets-Mavericks game will take place at the American Airlines Center on Monday. The game is scheduled to go live at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on KFAA and YES. Alternatively, fans can stream the game live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

It will be interesting to see what the Mavericks have in store for us tonight.

