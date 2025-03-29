Dallas Mavericks injury report: Massive update on Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford status for Bulls game (Mar. 29)

The Dallas Mavericks are once again dealing with a lengthy injury report ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. However, there is some good news for Mavericks fans as two of their centers, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, could make their much-anticipated returns against the Bulls.

Both Gafford and Lively are listed as "doubtful" on the injury report. Daniel Gafford is recovering from a right knee sprain, while Dereck Lively II is dealing with a right ankle stress fracture. Gafford last played for the Mavericks on February 10 and Lively's most recent appearance was on January 14.

If both centers are cleared to play against the Bulls, it would be a significant boost for the Mavericks, who have eight games remaining to make a push for the playoffs. Jason Kidd's team is currently in 10th place in the standings with a 36-38 record.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain) and Brandon Williams (low back tightness) are listed as probable. Fans can expect all three players to suit up against the Bulls.

P.J. Washington (left ankle sprain) and Kai Jones (left hip contusion) are listed as questionable. More on their availability will be known ahead of tip off. On the flip side, Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain/ACL tear) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery) have been ruled out.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 29, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast live on CHSN (local) and KFAA (local). For streaming options, fans can watch via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app/website, with regional restrictions potentially applying.

