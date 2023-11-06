Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 6): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber's status

The Dallas Mavericks will be playing in their second night of a back-to-back on Monday, Nov. 6. The Western Conference franchise bounced back from their in-season tournament loss to the Denver Nuggets with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Nov. 5.

At the time of writing, Luka Doncic is expected to participate in the contest against the Orlando Magic. However, Maxi Kleber is expected to continue his absence from the rotation as he recovers from injury.

Doncic's potential presence within the rotation will ensure Dallas' enters the contest as a heavy favorite. The superstar guard has been exceptional to begin the new season. Doncic is already seen as a potential front-runner for the 2024 MVP award, assuming he can maintain his current production level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his game against the Hornets, Doncic scored 23 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to help lead his team to victory. The Mavericks will be expecting a similar performance against a rebuilding Magic team that looks ready to take the next step in their development.

Of course, Kyrie Irving's presence will also play a big role. The duo of Irving and Doncic has looked excellent to begin the season, which should encourage Mavericks fans worldwide, as they are one of the most talented backcourt duos in the NBA.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are struggling on defense

One of the biggest knocks on both the Dallas Mavericks roster and Luka Doncic's individual play in recent years has been the lack of defense on offer. Doncic isn't seen as a lockdown defender despite having the size and length to compete at a high level on that side of the court.

Despite the addition of Grant Williams and Derrick Lively II this summer, Doncic and the Mavericks have continued to struggle on the defensive side of the court. Over their first six games of the season, the Mavericks sit 22nd in the NBA for defensive rating despite being second in the league on offense, behind the Boston Celtics, who rank first.

Dallas will need to improve their overall defensive fluidity. Otherwise, their hopes of winning a championship this season will likely fall flat. When engaged, Irving is a reliable perimeter defender. Doncic has all the physical tools to be a defensive force at the guard position due to his size and length.

Jason Kidd has plenty of time to sort out his team's defensive system and structure. However, if the Mavericks can't become a top-12 defense in the NBA, they could struggle once the postseason begins in 2024.

***Note to editor, please publish at 8:30 PM IST***