Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin play vs. Pistons? (Mar. 21)

The Dallas Mavericks' struggles amid their worst injury-plagued season continue as eight players hit the list ahead of Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. There have been rumblings of Anthony Davis' return in the foreseeable future. However, the 10x NBA All-Star will remain sidelined. Davis sustained a left adductor strain in his Mavericks debut on Feb. 8.

Ad

He was assigned to the Mavericks' G League team on Monday. Davis practiced 5-on-5 with the Texas Legends before being called back by the Mavericks. On Wednesday, ESPN's Tim McMahon reported that Davis could return as early as next week despite some within the organization talking the All-NBA center out of an injury return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Caleb Martin, who was seemingly getting healthy with each game after returning on Mar. 7, has been ruled out for the second consecutive time after playing five straight. He has potentially suffered a setback with his right hip strain injury after Friday's game against Houston.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are the other injury absentees. Lively has a right ankle stress injury since Jan., Gafford has been dealing with a right knee sprain since Feb., Irving is out for the season with a left knee sprain, Exum has a left-hand fracture, and Prosper is recovering from right wrist surgery.

Ad

Brandon Williams is the eighth player on the injury report. He is probable and likely to suit up while dealing with low back tightness.

Dallas Mavericks preview vs. Detroit Pistons, where to watch and more

The Dallas Mavericks are in deep trouble concerning a play-in tournament berth after enduring 11 losses in 13 games amid their injury melee. They are on a four-game losing streak ahead of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. The Mavericks are the underdogs despite playing at home.

Ad

They don't have the firepower to match Detroit on either end. The Pistons are -8.5-point favorites with a -370 money line.

Where to watch Pistons vs. Mavericks game?

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and KFAA/WFAA will provide local coverage of the Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks game. Viewers outside the local regions can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.