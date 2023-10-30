Dallas Mavericks injury update: Kyrie Irving's availability vs Memphis Grizzlies in question after foot injury

Kyrie Irving is now listed as questionable for the Dallas Mavericks. He is listed with a foot injury. Dallas is set to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Memphis.

Dallas is 2-0 heading into Monday’s game. The Grizzlies are 0-3 and struggling without their star Ja Morant.

Irving has missed a multitude of games lately. He, of course, was suspended and also missed a ton of games due to not taking the vaccine during the Covid pandemic. Before that, Irving often missed time due to injuries when with the Boston Celtics.

There is no report on how serious the current foot injury is. Irving could still play for the Mavericks on Monday. The official report lists it as a left foot sprain.

He is the only player listed on the Mavericks injury report. The Grizzlies have a much longer list. Steven Adams is out for the season. Morant is still suspended. Santi Aldama is out with a right ankle sprain. Brandon Clarke is still healing from his Achilles injury. Luke Kennard is also out with a concussion.

The Mavericks will likely rely heavily on Luka Doncic if Irving does not play. Irving had a slow start to the season.

He scored 22 points in the opening win against the Spurs on 10-24 shooting. He also added six assists and a steal. He was 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

Kyrie Irving’s perimeter shooting struggles continued in Game 2. He went 1-for-4 from downtown against the Brooklyn Nets. He managed 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting that night. He did not have any turnovers and has yet to miss a free throw this season.

Kyrie Irving’s Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies game preview

The Dallas Mavericks will look to remain unbeaten against the winless Grizzlies. Their offense may become even more Doncic-centric if Kyrie Irving does not play.

Doncic has dominated the team and usage early in the season. He scored 33 points on 13-of-25 shooting in the opener. He followed it up with 49 points on 16-of-25 shooting against the Nets. He also hit nine 3-pointers in the win, including one ridiculous shot off the glass.

Doncic will be primed to attack the weakened backcourt of Memphis. Marcus Smart has yet to find his groove on his new team. Memphis is also struggling to get some guard scoring. They are missing Morant and Tyus Jones, who left in a trade. Their depth has been further hit due to the losses of Kennard and Clarke.

It will be a tough test for the Grizzlies to get the win at home, even if Kyrie Irving does not play.