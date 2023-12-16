Dallas Mavericks lead Draymond Green trade betting sweepstakes following indefinite suspension for Warriors DPOY

Draymond Green is serving an indefinite suspension from the NBA as a result of his antics this season. To quickly recap, after being suspended for one game during last year's playoffs for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest, Green picked up right where he left off. After choking Rudy Gobert and serving a five-game suspension, the former DPOY is out indefinitely for a hit on Juzuf Nurkic's face.

While he recently signed a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors this offseason, Green's name has surfaced in trade talks. Of course, given that in the last two seasons he has has several on-court incidents and fought a teammate, Green's stock is at an all-time low.

Nevertheless, Bovada has been taking wagers on where Green is likely to end up if he parts ways with the Golden State Warriors. To be clear, the team has yet to indicate that they're trying to trade him, making Green's trade talks purely speculatory at this point.

According to Bovada sportsbook, the Dallas Mavericks are the team most likely to acquire Green with +210 odds, followed by the LA Lakers with +300 odds. Behind the Lakers in second place are the Cleveland Cavliers in third with +500 odds, who are tied with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

Looking at the Golden State Warriors' struggles this season amid Draymond Green's suspension

Draymond Green's suspension may be the biggest story out of Golden State, but it isn't the only contributing factor to the team's struggles. Apart from Draymond Green being in the middle of his second suspension of the year, Klay Thompson has been struggling as well.

The shooter is posting the worst statistical 3-point shooting year of his career with 36.4%. Moreover, he's averaging his fewest points per game since his rookie year, with 16.0.

While it remains unclear what has held Thompson back, coach Steve Kerr has also had to deal with Andrew Wiggins' shortcomings. Much like Thompson, Wiggins is struggling to find his rhythm for the year after a leave of absence to attend to personal matters last season.

Although the hope is that Draymond Green returns from suspension and keeps himself out of trouble, his numbers aren't promising. In 15 games this season, he's averaging a decade-low 5.5 rebounds per game.

Moreover, he's also averaging a career-low in steals per game and the fewest assists per game since the 2014-15 season, his third in the league, with 5.8. When he returns to the court, the Warriors will look to build some much-needed momentum.