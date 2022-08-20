NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks have had discussions over a sign-and-trade for young guard

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the best teams in the league last season. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, but are looking to go even deeper in the playoffs next year.

Dallas has reportedly been linked to Collin Sexton this offseason. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reported a potential sign-and-trade that could happen with the Mavericks and the young guard.

There is no shame in losing to the eventual champions, especially not in the conference finals. However, owner Mark Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison aren't satisfied with where the team is yet, and will try to improve the roster.

Collin Sexton could join Dallas Mavericks this summer

Collin Sexton has been one of the most entertaining young players in recent years. He was selected eighth in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career so far with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 10 games in the 2021-22 season. Despite his impressive skills, the Cavaliers guard hasn't been able to stay healthy.

During Sexton's absence, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and other young players stepped up, leading the Cavaliers to a 44-38 season, their most wins since LeBron James left in 2018.

Collin Sexton hasn't agreed to a new deal with the Cavaliers yet, which is why the Dallas Mavericks have stepped in to try and acquire him. The talented guard is a restricted free agent, which means that Cleveland can match any offer that he gets from another team.

However, the Mavericks are interested in a sign-and-trade deal. It means the Cavaliers could sign Sexton to a new contract and then trade him to the Mavericks for other players.

Mavericks' lack of assets could be a dealbreaker

According to Chris Fedor, the Dallas Mavericks do not have the right pieces to make the trade go through. Despite not signing a new deal with the Cavaliers, Sexton is a valuable player and Cleveland will want talented players in return.

Here's what Fedor said on the "Wine and Gold Talk" podcast:

“The Cavs have had conversations with Dallas about a sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton. But if you’re talking about a sign-and-trade, the Cavs need something back that is going to be valuable to them," the Cavaliers insider said.

"And neither the [Utah] Jazz nor the Mavericks have the pieces that the Cavs would want back in a sign and trade for Collin."

The Dallas Mavericks could certainly benefit from adding such a talented player to their roster. They ended up losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, which is why Collin Sexton would be the perfect replacement.

If the Cavaliers and Mavericks find common ground, it is very likely that Sexton will sign a long-term deal. Considering that he is only 23, this would be great for the Dallas Mavericks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman