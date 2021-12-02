Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys a 77-acre town in Texas, where it reportedly only has two businesses in the form of a trailer park and a strip club

Dallas Mavericks' billionaire owner Mark Cuban has made news recently for purchasing a 77-acre town in Texas. The area in question here is the town of Mustang in Texas, as the wealthy entrepreneur told The Dallas Morning News.

“I don’t know what, if anything, I will do with it.”

Apparently, the town of Mustang has a very small population of only 23 people and is home to only 2 businesses - a strip club and a trailer park. Mark Cuban's latest acquisition is around 55 miles south of Dallas and the alleged price for this purchase is around $2 million to $4 million.

Mustang isn't exactly a thriving economy, but it remains to be seen what Mark Cuban does with the place.

How far can Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks go this season?

Led by Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks will be hoping to go deep into the playoffs this season. The Mavericks currently sit fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-9 record as the Mark Cuban owned franchise sees the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets all below them and lurking in their shadow.

Luka Dončić had 28 points and 14 assists in just 27 minutes for the @dallasmavs tonight. The last NBA player to reach both of those numbers while playing 27 minutes or less was Magic Johnson on January 2, 1987.

With the uptick in Kristaps Porziņģis' form of late, the Mavericks do have the pieces around The Unicorn and Dončić to pose a serious threat in the Western Conference. The likes of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber aren't exactly names that strike fear into the hearts of the opposition per se, but they still possess the essential qualities to get the job done.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Luka and Porzingis help put the Clippers away in OT 👏 Luka and Porzingis help put the Clippers away in OT 👏 https://t.co/Od6hMHycvb

Porziņģis is currently averaging 19.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting better than 45% from the field. Health has been the only issue for the Unicorn, but if he can stay healthy during the playoffs and continue to play to the potential that he possesses, then Mark Cuban's Mavericks just might be a legitimate contender this season in the NBA.

