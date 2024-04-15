Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban publicly corrects $12,100,000 tax mistake

Recently, Dallas Mavericks part owner Mark Cuban informed people on X/Twitter that he always pays what he owes. He was referring to the taxes he owed the government, and according to his post, he had to pay $288,000,000.00.

As it turns out, the amount he posted was incorrect, and he informed everyone of this discrepancy. Cuban's initial post was off by $12,100,000 because he owed the government $275,900,000.00.

He also took a subtle dig at the government in his post. Cuban tweeted he did not expect all of it to be 'used wisely.' However, he says he is proud to give back to his country through this method.

Cuban ranks among the wealthiest people in the world. The former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, who starred on Shark Tank, also has many other businesses. Per Forbes, Cuban's net worth is $5.4 billion.

Mark Cuban admits he made a mistake that cost him billions

Mark Cuban is already extremely wealthy but could have been richer had he not made a mistake.

According to Cuban, he was approached by co-founder and former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Kalanick wanted the Mavs owner to invest $10,000,000 in his company.

Cuban appreciated the idea but declined to invest that much. Instead, he was willing to give half of the amount. But Kalanick was unhappy with the offer and never contacted the Mavs owner after that.

Cuban shared this incident with Kevin Hart on "Hart to Hart" after the comedian told him he was also offered to invest in the company.

Since then, Uber has become one of the most widely used apps for hailing a ride or ride-sharing. It has also become a food delivery and freighter service.

Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks set to face off against the LA Clippers in the first round of NBA Playoffs

The opening round of the 2023-24 playoffs is mostly set. Luka Doncic and Co. are back in the postseason after being absent last year.

The Mavs finished the year with a regular season record of 50-32. It is a huge improvement compared to last year when they only won 38 games. Their record earned them the fifth-seed spot in the Western Conference.

The Mavs are hoping for another run to the NBA Finals. The first roadblock on their path is a stacked LA Clippers squad that finished the season as the fourth seed with a slightly better 51-31 record.

