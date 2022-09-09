NBA News: Maxi Kleber has agreed to a 3-year extension with Dallas Mavericks

Reigning Western Conference finalists, the Dallas Mavericks, have made a few moves this summer. But the biggest news was probably Jalen Brunson leaving to sign with the New York Knicks. However, the Mark Cuban-owned team has agreed to a three-year extension with power forward Maxi Kleber.

This is according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that sources told him that Kleber is finalizing a new three-year, $33 million deal. After losing Brunson, it was imperative that Dallas hold on to Kleber, who was entering the final year of his contract before this extension.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is finalizing a three-year, $33 million contract extension, sources tell @[email protected]" Charania tweeted. "Kleber was entering the final year of his deal, now under contract through 2025-26. Maxi Kleber’s new extension is fully guaranteed, per sources."

Last season, Kleber averaged 7 points, 5.9 rebounds and a block. He shot 39.8%, including 32.5% from the 3-point line. Kleber's 3-point shooting took a serious fall from the previous season, where he shot 41%.

However, his numbers improved in the postseason as he was a crucial member of the Mavericks side that reached the Western Conference finals. In the playoffs, he averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18 games. He shot an incredible 50.9% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc.

Kleber was in the final year of his four-year deal that the forward signed with the Mavericks ahead of the 2019-20 season. During the 2022-23 season, he will earn $9 million.

Dallas Mavericks' 2022 offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have regressed this summer after losing Jalen Brunson and not really bringing in any major reinforcements. The franchise faces the tall task of reaching the conference finals again this season after the West got significantly better.

However, Luka Doncic's physical shape has brought some optimism to the franchise. He is currently representing Slovenia in EuroBasket 2022. The superstar recently dropped 47 points against France and has been in impressive shape throughout the summer.

Last season, the Mavericks were ranked 14th in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating. Hopes around the franchise are pinned on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock taking huge strides. Hardaway has been out with an injury.

Either way, the Mavericks have very little to be optimistic about going into the season. They will once again rely on Doncic to carry them into championship contention.

