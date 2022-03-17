“Dallas Mavericks did what a smart team would do, which is double Kevin Durant” - Chris Broussard reckons Brooklyn Nets will struggle in home games during playoffs if teams double-team KD

The Dallas Mavericks edged Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets 111-113 in a thrilling game on Wednesday. The Mavericks executed their defensive scheme of doubling against Durant to perfection, forcing him to get off the ball, which favored them to win the tie. Brooklyn played without stars like Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and LaMarcus Aldridge, so they didn't have many options outside Durant on offense.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard applauded the Mavericks' game plan against Durant and also stated that it could be a problem for the Brooklyn Nets in home games during the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving may not get to play in New York because of his vaccination status, leaving the Nets with only Durant as their best scoring threat on the floor. Here's what Broussard had to say regarding this on the latest episode of First Things First:

"The Nets were very shorthanded. Not only did they not have Kyrie, they didn't have Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge wasn't there and Seth Curry wasn't there (against Mavericks)."

"So the Dallas Mavericks did what a smart team would do, which is double Kevin Durant and get the ball out of his hands as much as you can and make some of those other role players beat you."

Broussard proceeded to mention how Kevin Durant doesn't have much of a superstar presence alongside him following James Harden's departure from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving is only available for games on the road, while Simmons is still ramping up for his season debut.

Not playing alongside superstars isn't a problem KD has faced before because he has played with players like Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson before. The Nets may have a shorthanded roster with Irving sidelined for Brooklyn's home games in the playoffs, and Broussard believes that could be a problem for Durant and Co.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Mavs did what a smart team would do — double KD & make the role players beat you. Most of his career he's had another superstar w/ him. He was just dealing w/ the new reality. This could be the Nets roster going into home playoff games & that's an issue." — @Chris_Broussard "The Mavs did what a smart team would do — double KD & make the role players beat you. Most of his career he's had another superstar w/ him. He was just dealing w/ the new reality. This could be the Nets roster going into home playoff games & that's an issue." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/f3I7uciZpT

Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie cancels Kevin Durant's clutch go-ahead shot as Brooklyn have their four-game winning run snapped

The Brooklyn Nets gained some momentum after securing four wins in a row before their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Kevin Durant almost extended his team's winning run to five games by hitting a clutch go-ahead three-pointer to put Brooklyn up by one with ten seconds left in the match.

Former Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie hit a tough game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to help his new team claim the win, though, taking the spotlight off KD's bucket.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs Two nights in a row.



CLUTCH. Two nights in a row. CLUTCH. https://t.co/lAmz9vZIyT

The Nets will need to figure out a way to capitalize on Durant's sensational form, especially when they are playing at home without Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn's role players need to be more consistent to make a difference in the eventual outcome of games, as KD could be forced to pass up on scoring opportunities if he gets double or triple-teamed.

Edited by Arnav