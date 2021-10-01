Dallas Mavericks' Trey Burke says he's "respectfully declining" the COVID-19 vaccine, explains why

Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke joins the list of players who openly choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The start of the NBA season has seen a number of changes in policy to regulate and ensure the health of their players and staff. With a number of players opting out of league vaccine protocols, Burke went on to explain his reasons for doing the same. He told Mike Doocy of Fox 4:

"I plan on closely following protocol and the guidelines that NBA has set in place for all non vaccinated players and plan on taking advantage of all opportunities to connect personally via Facetime, time spent together on the court, and any other opportunities that may present themselves to continue to build and bond with my guys but as for the shot I AM standing on my own freedom of choice & respectfully declining."

Mike Doocy @MikeDoocyFox4 I reached out to @TreyBurke today and asked him if he had anything else he’d like to say about his vaccine stance. This was his response. I reached out to @TreyBurke today and asked him if he had anything else he’d like to say about his vaccine stance. This was his response. https://t.co/4iAL2iHaKp

Burke's stance on the COVID-19 vaccine stems from the core values followed by his family. With a strong belief in the use of natural medication, the use of pharmaceutical company products referred to as "drugs" isn't favorable to the Dallas Mavericks player.

How does Trey Burke's decision affect the Dallas Mavericks?

Trey Burke goes up for a layup for the Dallas Mavericks

With the NBA preseason tipping off in less than a week, the league wants more players to get vaccinated in order to meet protocols and abide by state laws.

With claims of 95% vaccination across the league, the NBA seems to be successful in its attempt to ensure the safety of its players as well as the staff and fans who will be visiting the arenas for the games.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA has reached a 95 percent vaccination threshold of its players, reflecting a steady rise since the opening of training camps. That uptick includes players who’ve received at least their first shot. ESPN Sources: The NBA has reached a 95 percent vaccination threshold of its players, reflecting a steady rise since the opening of training camps. That uptick includes players who’ve received at least their first shot.

Trey Burke of the Dallas Mavericks is a more recent name. However, players such as Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and Michael Porter Jr. have been making the headlines because of their choice to remain unvaccinated.

With legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also raising their voice in favor of mandates for the vaccine, the onus has fallen upon the players to take responsibility for their actions.

Trey Burke is a rotational player for the Dallas Mavericks, offering scoring off the bench. Although not the focus of the offense, Burke plays a role as a backup point guard in the rotation.

With the Dallas Mavericks training camp already underway, Burke does not have to worry about the same stringent approach to vaccination as the cities of New York and San Francisco have implemented. The Mavericks' preseason games tip off on October 7th against the Utah Jazz.

Although exhaustive, the process of getting tested prior to games and self-isolating is a decision taken solely by the players to ensure their own safety and everyone else's.

