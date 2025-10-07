Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after landing Dalano Banton 

On the heels of the Dallas Mavericks' preseason opener on Monday, they signed fifth-year guard Dalano Banton. He played 67 games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Banton, who was drafted by Toronto in the second round in 2021, spent the first two years of his career with the team. He then signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics prior to the 2023-24 season. Banton played just 24 games for them before he got traded to the Blazers on Feb. 8, 2024.

He averaged 8.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 39.1% shooting last season.

Here's a look at the Mavericks' updated roster following Banton's signing.

Position Starter Second Third Fourth Fifth PG Kyrie Irving* D'Angelo Russell Dante Exum Brandon Williams Dalano Banton SG Klay Thompson Max Christie Caleb Martin Jaden Hardy

SF Cooper Flag Naji Marshall PF Anthony Davis PJ Washington C Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

Note: * Indicates player is injured and will not be healthy to begin the 2025-26 season.

With Dallas now with 16 players, it's worth keeping an eye out how it'll trim the roster before the start of the campaign.

Mavericks come up big in preseason opener against reigning NBA champs

Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season.

With a healthy Anthony Davis, paired with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Dallas coach Jason Kidd is excited despite no timetable for Kyrie Irving's return.

The team came up big in its preseason opener on Monday, beating the OKC Thunder 106-89. Flagg recorded 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Kidd shared after the game how having Flagg in Irving's absence will be huge for the Mavericks.

"That’s going to be one of our strengths, being able to have him handle the ball, be able to make reads, run the pick and roll," Kidd said. "I thought he did a great job of finding guys. For an 18-year-old, it’s kind of special and kind of fun to watch his ability to handle the ball in those situations and he’s only going to get better."

It remains to be seen if Dalano Banton, who was signed on Monday, will secure a roster spot.

