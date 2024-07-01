Dallas Mavericks updated title odds after winning Klay Thompson sweepstakes

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly won the race to acquire the services of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson. After spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, the sharpshooter is set to start a new chapter with the 2023–24 Western Conference champions.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson plans to sign a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks. The deal will be completed as a multi-team sign-and-trade that would include Josh Green going to the Charlotte Hornets.

"Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte," Wojnarowski tweeted.

As things stand right now, the news around Thompson hasn't changed the Mavs title odds. Prior to this move, they held the seventh-best odds at FanDuel (via Action Network) (+1000) to win the championship next season, which hasn't changed despite the latest updates on Thompson.

After making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Mavericks will try to return to the big series next year and Thompson can help them as a third-string to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Is the Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks deal done?

As exciting as this move sounds, Klay Thompson still has to wait to officially call himself a Mavericks player. According to Chris Haynes, the Warriors and Mavericks are still working to finalize details, meaning the deal hasn't been closed at this point.

The move will require a sign-and-trade and nothing is certain right now. Thompson reportedly had more options before the Mavericks, including the up-and-coming Orlando Magic.

Rumors had it today that he had to decide between the LA Lakers and the Mavericks, ultimately picking the latter. If this move falls apart, the Purple and Gold could make a last-second hijack and get Thompson to represent the franchise where his father, Mychal Thompson, played.

Thompson went scoreless in his last game against the Sacramento Kings for the playoff spot. He went scoreless, shooting 0-for-10 from the field and 0-for-6 from deep in 32 minutes of action. He averaged 17.9 points per game last season.

