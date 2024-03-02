Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 1, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Boston Celtics for the second and final time this season on Friday. Dallas, which lost 119-110 in the first meeting, hoped to tie the head-to-head matchup. The Mavs would have liked their chances of winning after Luka Doncic was cleared to play hours before the game.

Despite dealing with a broken nose and sprained ankle, Doncic came out on fire, scoring 16 points in the first quarter. His former Mavericks teammate Kristaps Porzingis, however, was nearly just as explosive with 13 points. Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown joined the Latvian’s scoring spree and combined for 15. Boston led 38-32 after the game’s first 12 minutes.

Boston's lead went as high as 12 points on a few occasions in the second period, but Dallas kept within striking distance. Doncic continued to stay hot and finished with 23 first-half points. Kyrie Irving and rookie Dereck Lively II came alive and combined for 19 points.

Jayson Tatum, who hardly took any shot in the first quarter, dropped 11 points in the second frame. Porzingis cooled off a bit but had 16 points by halftime. Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown had 24 points combined. The Celtics were up 66-59 leading into the break.

Luka Doncic's scoring slowed down a bit in the third quarter but his impact elsewhere was superb. He already had 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists after three quarters.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum sustained his sizzling form, dropping 16 more points in the said quarter. Porzingis kept a steady rate on both ends and backed up Tatum. The Boston Celtics took a 102-90 lead heading into the final period.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- PJ Washington 6 4 0 0 1 0 Dereck Lively II 9 1 1 2 1 0 Kyrie Irving 10 3 1 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 23 6 6 0 0 2 Josh Green 0 2 0 0 0 0 Maxi Kleber 1 2 2 0 0 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 8 3 0 0 0 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 1 Daniel Gafford 0 2 0 0 1 0 Dante Exum 2 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 11 4 2 0 0 4 Kristaps Porzingis 16 2 2 0 1 0 Jrue Holiday 11 1 2 2 0 0 Derrick White 5 5 6 1 1 1 Jaylen Brown 13 3 4 1 0 0 Xavier Tillman 2 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Hauser 0 1 0 0 0 0 Al Horford 5 6 2 0 0 1 Payton Pritchard 3 1 0 0 0 0