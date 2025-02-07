Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 6) | 2024-25 NBA Season

In a rematch of the 2024 NBA finals, the Dallas Mavericks visited the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston is coming off a huge road victory against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 112-105. They have extended their winning streak to four games. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 118-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Dallas and Boston wrapped up its two-game regular-season series on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 122-107 on Jan. 25 at Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Klay Thompson 23 1 2 0 0 0 10-13 3-5 0-0 12 Kessler Edwards 3 2 3 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 Daniel Gafford 4 10 4 0 1 0 2-3 0-0 0-1 6 Dante Exum 6 0 3 0 0 1 2-2 2-2 0-0 16 Kyrie Irving 4 1 2 3 0 0 2-9 0-2 0-0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 15 1 1 0 0 1 5-7 2-4 3-3 -4 Max Christie 4 2 2 0 1 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 7 Naji Marshall 8 1 2 1 0 0 4-7 0-3 0-0 10 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Jaden Hardy DNP - - - - - - - - - Kylor Kelley DNP - - - - - - - - - Brandon Williams DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 11 4 3 0 0 2 4-9 2-2 1-1 -10 Al Horford 3 5 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -7 Kristaps Porziņģis 12 5 1 0 2 2 5-9 1-2 1-2 -2 Jaylen Brown 11 4 0 0 0 2 4-8 2-2 1-1 -2 Derrick White 13 0 2 0 0 1 5-8 2-5 1-1 1 Payton Pritchard 3 2 3 0 0 1 1-4 1-4 0-0 -13 Luke Kornet 3 2 4 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-2 -13 Sam Hauser 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -9 Jrue Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - - Drew Peterson DNP - - - - - - - - - Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Dallas Mavericks led 32-23 at the end of the first quarter behind Klay Thompson's 10 points. Dallas ended the quarter on a 13-5 run. On the other end, the Boston Celtics committed seven turnovers.

At halftime, the Mavericks still hold a 67-56 lead over the Celtics. Thompson's hot shooting continued in the second quarter. He had 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting at the half. The Mavericks shot 58.3%, while the Celtics shot 47.7%. Derrick White led four Celtics in double-figures at the half with 13 points.

This is a developing story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.