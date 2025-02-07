  • home icon
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 6) | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Feb 07, 2025
Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics - Source: Getty

In a rematch of the 2024 NBA finals, the Dallas Mavericks visited the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston is coming off a huge road victory against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, 112-105. They have extended their winning streak to four games. On the other hand, Dallas is coming off a 118-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Dallas and Boston wrapped up its two-game regular-season series on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 122-107 on Jan. 25 at Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Klay Thompson231200010-133-50-012
Kessler Edwards3230001-10-01-11
Daniel Gafford41040102-30-00-16
Dante Exum6030012-22-20-016
Kyrie Irving4123002-90-20-02
Spencer Dinwiddie15110015-72-43-3-4
Max Christie4220102-50-10-07
Naji Marshall8121004-70-30-010
Olivier-Maxence Prosper0111000-10-00-05
Jaden HardyDNP---------
Kylor KelleyDNP---------
Brandon WilliamsDNP---------

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum11430024-92-21-1-10
Al Horford3510001-31-20-0-7
Kristaps Porziņģis12510225-91-21-2-2
Jaylen Brown11400024-82-21-1-2
Derrick White13020015-82-51-11
Payton Pritchard3230011-41-40-0-13
Luke Kornet3240001-20-01-2-13
Sam Hauser0000000-10-10-0-9
Jrue HolidayDNP---------
Drew PetersonDNP---------
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Dallas Mavericks led 32-23 at the end of the first quarter behind Klay Thompson's 10 points. Dallas ended the quarter on a 13-5 run. On the other end, the Boston Celtics committed seven turnovers.

At halftime, the Mavericks still hold a 67-56 lead over the Celtics. Thompson's hot shooting continued in the second quarter. He had 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting at the half. The Mavericks shot 58.3%, while the Celtics shot 47.7%. Derrick White led four Celtics in double-figures at the half with 13 points.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
