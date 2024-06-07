Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Scores for June 6 | 2024 NBA Finals Game 1

The long-awaited 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics began on Thursday. Luka Doncic and Co. will try to steal home court advantage, something they’ve done in three Western Conference playoffs series. The Mavericks will see if they can continue the trend against the top-ranked team in the league.

Boston, which has overwhelmed opponents in the Eastern Conference playoffs, will go up against a team that has the best player in the series. The Celtics defense will be tested like it has never been tested in three rounds of postseason basketball in their conference.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 6 5 0 0 0 D. Jones Jr. 5 1 0 1 0 D. Gafford 4 1 1 1 0 K. Irving 6 1 2 0 0 L. Doncic 17 4 1 0 0 M. Kleber 2 0 0 0 1 D. Lively II 0 2 1 1 0 J. Green 0 1 0 0 0 J. Hardy 2 1 0 0 0 M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - O. Prosper - - - - - - - - - - T. Hardaway Jr. - - - - - - - - - - D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. Tatum 8 6 3 0 0 4 A. Horford 5 3 2 0 0 0 J. Holiday 5 4 4 0 0 0 D. White 8 1 4 0 0 1 J. Brown 13 3 1 3 0 1 S. Hauser 6 2 0 0 0 0 K. Porzingis 18 3 0 0 2 0 P. Pritchard 0 2 1 0 0 0 X. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - J. Springer - - - - - - - - - - J. Walsh - - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game Summary

The first quarter of Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics started quite close. It felt like a feeling-out process inside the opening six minutes of the series. Things quickly changed once Kristaps Porzingis came off the bench for Boston.

The former Mavericks center, who hasn't played in roughly four weeks, scored 11 points to push the East champs to a 37-20 lead. He eventually finished with 18 first-half points, a big reason why the Celtics carried a 63-42 halftime advantage.

Boston's lead would have been much bigger had Luka Doncic not dropped a 7-0 run to end the second quarter. "Luka Legend" had 17 points in the first two quarters to prevent the Celtics from running the Mavs out of the building.

