Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Player Stats and Box Scores for June 9 | 2024 NBA Finals Game 2 

After getting whipped 107-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks showed more fight against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 but still lost 105-98 on Sunday. Unlike in the series opener where the Mavs fell into a big hole early, the rematch was a seesaw battle. Luka Doncic had a fast start, but the Celtics' defense clamped down on him in the second half to go up 2-0.

Jayson Tatum had another rough shooting night, finishing with 18 points on a 6-for-22 clip, but had nine rebounds and 12 assists. Jrue Holiday carried the scoring cudgels with 26 points and added 11 rebounds along with some stellar defensive play against Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 17 7 1 0 1 1 6-13 1-5 4-4 +2 D. Jones Jr. 11 3 2 1 1 1 4-7 0-3 3-3 -5 D. Gafford 13 9 0 0 1 0 6-9 0-0 1-4 0 K. Irving 16 2 6 0 0 2 7-18 0-3 2-2 -3 L. Doncic 32 11 11 4 0 8 12-21 4-9 4-8 -3 M. Kleber 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 +1 D. Lively II 2 7 0 0 0 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 -15 J. Green 4 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-3 2-3 -10 D. Exum 3 1 1 0 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 +4 J. Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 M. Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - O. Prosper DNP - - - - - - - - - T. Hardaway DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Powell DNP - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. Tatum 18 9 12 2 0 3 6-22 1-7 5-6 +6 A. Horford 5 7 2 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 +1 J. Holiday 26 11 3 1 1 0 11-14 2-4 2-2 +6 D. White 18 5 2 3 2 1 6-15 4-10 2-2 +8 J. Brown 21 4 7 3 0 6 8-15 1-5 4-4 -3 S. Hauser 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-5 0-5 2-2 +1 K. Porzingis 12 4 1 0 2 0 4-7 0-3 4-4 +12 P. Pritchard 3 1 2 1 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 +4 X. Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - O. Brissett DNP - - - - - - - - - L. Kornet DNP - - - - - - - - - N. Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - S. Mykhailiuk DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Springer DNP - - - - - - - - - J. Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game Summary

The Dallas Mavericks wanted to avoid a big deficit like it fell into in Game 1 and checked that goal after the first quarter. Doncic's 13 points in the opening 12 minutes allowed the visitors to take a 28-25 advantage against the Boston Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis was slow out of the gates but scored 10 points in the first half. He also had three rebounds and one block in another superb display off the bench. Jrue Holiday was the top man for the Celtics, scattering 17 points to help Boston grab a 54-51 lead before the halftime break.

After a blistering first half, Luka Doncic cooled off in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics defense made him work extremely hard to add six points to his total. Despite Doncic's reduced production, the Dallas Mavericks looked to have seized momentum late in the third. However, Payton Pritchard's desperate 34-foot heave went in to make it 83-74 for Boston leading into the fourth quarter.

The Celtics held double-digit leads for most of the fourth quarter. Derrick White's deep 3 pushed Boston 103-89 up with 3:34 to go. Dallas cut it to 103-98 after Luka Doncic's 3-point play. The Mavericks could have inched closer, but White and Jaylen Brown combined to stop a streaking P.J. Washington.

A layup by Brown capped off the Celtics' impressive stand to win 105-98 in the end.

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's 3-pointers tonight

Luka Doncic was the most prolific scorer from deep, making 4-of-9 3-point attempts. Kyrie Irving, however, couldn't get himself going, missing all of his attempts from the same distance.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum also had nightmare displays from deep. Each of them made just one 3-pointer out of a combined 12 shots.