Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (June 6) | 2024 NBA Finals

The biggest matchup in the basketball world on Thursday night is Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics. After a long postseason, these two squads will battle it out to see who will be crowned champion.

Boston entered the playoffs with lofty expectations, and now is in the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. As the No. 1 seed, it took down the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers to reach the game's biggest stage.

The Mavericks are more of a dark horse as they finished the regular season in fifth place. Led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they managed to pull off a deep run. Their journey began by upsetting the LA Clippers, followed by wins over the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Both of these teams enter the finals looking to end sizable title droughts. The Celtics haven't been champions since 2008, and Dallas last won in 2011.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics injury reports:

Dallas Mavericks injury report for NBA Finals Game 1

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks have two players listed on their injury report. One of them being Luka Doncic, who is probable with a right knee sprain. Aside from that, rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper is questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

Boston Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 1

As for the Boston Celtics, they have no players on their injury report heading into the NBA Finals. They have been without center Kristaps Porzingis for most of the postseason, but he is expected to make his return to action Thursday.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Having reached the NBA Finals, it's unlikely Jason Kidd will make any changes to his starting lineup for Game 1. Dallas will stick with the five-man unit that has gotten them this far. That being the lineup of Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford.

Before the finals action gets underway, here is a snapshot of the Mavericks' depth chart:

PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

All season, the Celtics have had what many believe is the best starting lineup in the NBA. If Porzingis makes his return, Boston will be back at full strength for the first time since the opening round of the playoffs.

With the former All-Star poised to come back, the Celtics should have a starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Porzingis. Here is a deeper look at their depth chart as they attempt to add another title to the franchise's historic resumé.

PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard JD Davidson SG Derrick White Jaden Springer SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Svi Mykhailiuk PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford Oshae Brissett C Kristaps Porzingis Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Neemias Queta

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: How to watch NBA Finals Game 1

For those looking to tune in to Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Game 1, the matchup will be aired nationally on ABC. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.