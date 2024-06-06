Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 (June 6)

After a long wait, the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will finally open their much-awaited 2024 NBA Finals showdown on Thursday. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Co. will be on the road in the first two games against the team with the best record in the league. The Mavs, though, will be unfazed after sending home three of the top four teams in the West before reaching the championship round.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be looking for some redemption after their inept performances in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Jayson Tatum called it a “second chance” but it remains to be seen if the Cs can get over the hump starting with a Game 1 win.

The moneyline for the Dallas Mavericks is +200 while it is -245 for the Boston Celtics. Doncic’s team is a +6.5 underdog while the host is a -6.5 favorite. Team odds, however, aren’t the only lines basketball fans can put their money on. There are also player props that might interest them to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics, Game 1

No. 10 - Al Horford to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-106)

Al Horford averaged nearly three 3s in the Boston Celtics’ sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Dallas Mavericks will try to stay on him after hitting 39.3% of his trifectas versus the Pacers. Still, he will likely get his chances when the Mavs will have to clog the paint. He will likely get over one 3-pointer on Thursday.

No. 9 - P.J. Washington to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-180)

P.J. Washington’s shooting from deep went from nearly four per game versus Oklahoma to just a little under two 3-pointers against Minnesota. Luka Doncic, however, will not hesitate to pass him the ball for those corner shots once the Celtics try to trap him. Washington will have his fair chances of hitting over this player prop.

No. 8 - Kristaps Porzingis to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-148)

Kristaps Porzingis is available to play for the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Latvian’s last game in the playoffs was Game 4 versus the Miami Heat when he limped off due to a calf strain.

Porzingis averaged two trifectas in four postseason games, making him a good bet to get past this player prop on Thursday.

No. 7 - Luka Doncic to go Under 3.5 3-pointers (+130)

Luka Doncic will be front and center of the Boston Celtics’ defensive strategy for the entire series. The Slovenian struggled a bit from behind the arc when he faced Oklahoma’s plethora of solid perimeter defenders.

Boston will present a tougher challenge for him with Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Jayson Tatum. The Dallas Mavericks star might not hit over three 3s to open the championship round.

No. 6 - Dereck Lively II to go Over 1.5 for Blks+Stls (-110)

Dereck Lively II will patrol the paint for the Mavs together with Daniel Gafford versus Boston. The rookie’s length, timing and mobility will be assets Jason Kidd will continue to rely on. Lively averaged 1.5 BPG in the Western Conference finals against Minnesota and will likely keep it up in the NBA Finals. A steal here and there could see him top this player prop in Game 1.

No. 5 - Al Horford to go Over 4.5 Rebounds (+114)

With Kristaps Porzingis cleared to play in Game 1, Al Horford could see himself returning to the bench. Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t likely giving Porzingis a heavy load after sitting out for weeks. Horford will get his chance and likely snare over four rebounds.

No. 4 - Luka Doncic to go Over 9.5 Rebounds (-104)

Luka Docnic averaged 9.6 boards in the WCF against Minnesota’s imposing frontline with three 7-footers. He will not be facing the same kind of challenge against the Celtics and likely grab over nine rebounds in Game 1.

No. 3 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (-105)

Kyrie Irving will be motivated to do well in front of a crowd that will likely boo him every time he touches the ball. The Dallas Mavericks star could stick it up to them with at least a solid performance that could be laced with over two 3-pointers.

No. 2 - Jayson Tatum to go Over 26.5 Points (-104)

Jayson Tatum will be a marked man by the Dallas Mavericks defense. After struggling with his touch in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics star found his range in the ECF versus Indiana. “JT” put up 30.3 PPG and could be in that vein for Game 1 against Dallas.

No. 1 - Luka Doncic to go Over 31.5 points (-110)

Minnesota’s elite defense couldn’t do much against Luka Doncic in the West finals. “Luka Legend” torched them for 32.4 PPG in six games. Doncic, after a well-deserved rest, will be ready to test the Boston Celtics defense on Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks star could have another big scoring night in Game 1.