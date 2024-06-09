Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Finals Game 2 (June 9) 

The Boston Celtics look to maximize home court advantage at the TD Garden come Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. A win will help them with a good cushion as the series shifts to Dallas, Texas, for the next two games.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are on the ropes and a win in Game 2 is much needed to shift the momentum before they host Game 3 and 4 at the American Airlines Center.

Below are the player props to consider entering Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics best-of-seven series.

Top 10 player props for Game 2 of Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Honorable Mention: Jaden Hardy, Total Points - Over 3.5 points, (-140)

During Game 1, Jaden Hardy stepping up with ten minutes of playing time was a shining light for the Dallas Mavericks with 13 points. This warrants playing time for Game 2 and the 3.5 points would be broken easily.

#10 - Kristaps Porzingis, Total Blocks - Over 1.5 (+114)

Leading the Boston Celtics in blocks last game with three swats, Kristaps Porzingis tall frame can't be ignored. With much more at stake on the line, the defense gets tighter, thus blocks get more frequent.

#9 - Sam Hauser, Total Blocks - Under 0.5 (-650)

Sam Hauser is not necessarily a shot blocker and he never really tries to do something with dunkers and slashers. This is an easy pick to make as anything he is not accustomed to will be shot at by Coach Joe Mazzulla.

#8 - Jaylen Brown, Total Assists - Over 3.39 (-139)

Being the top scorer for the Boston Celtics in their last game and dubbed as the team's best player by the opponent, Jaylen Brown should try to defer and get his teammates involved more in Game 2. He made two assists in Game 1 and that should double.

#7 - Jayson Tatum, Total Blocks - Over 0.5 (+110)

Just one block is what Jayson Tatum needs and he should come in Game 2 with some fire after Jason Kidd's statements of choosing Jaylen Brown over him.

#6 - Jaylen Brown, Total Steals - Over 1.5 (+139)

With more success guarding Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown should double down on the defensive end for the Boston Celtics. Getting a feel of their opponent's offense, he should come in much prepared on what to see and get more steals.

#5 - Kyrie Irving, Total Steals - Over 0.5 (-205)

It is odd that Kyrie Irving just needs one steal to break the overmark and this should be an easy pick. Defense intensifies and the chances he stumbles and picks up a loose ball just once in Game 2 are likely.

#4 - PJ Washington, Total Rebounds - Over 5.5 (-135)

The second-best rebounder on the Mavs with eight in Game 1, the role of PJ Washington in this series seemed defined as he is to help in crashing the boards.

#3 - Jayson Tatum, Total Points - Over 25.5 points (-120)

Channeling the inner Kobe Bryant in him, there should be a chip on his shoulder and he should try to get over the 25.5-point mark. This should be a huge game for Jayson Tatum reclaiming the top-dog status for the Boston Celtics.

#2 - Maxi Kleber, Total Rebounds - Over 1.5 (-150)

Crashing the boards has been the problem of the Dallas Mavericks and Game 1 and expect everyone to participate in this department, including Maxi Kleber. The chances of him getting two in this game are likely.

#1 - Luka Doncic, Total Points - Over 31.5 (-120)

When the pressure is high, Luka Doncic rises to the challenge. He may have scored only 30 in Game 1 and that should likely improve as the Dallas Mavericks need him to be 'Luka Magic' to tie this series.

