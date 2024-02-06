Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for February 6 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets face off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Mavericks winning 125-120 on Oct. 28, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Luka Doncic dropped 49 points.

The Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference with a 27-23 record and have won four of their last 10 games, including beating the Philadelphia Sixers 118-102 in their last outing.

The Nets, meanwhile, are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 34-16 record, having won four of their last 10 games, losing their last outing, 109-98, against the Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Feb. 6, 2024

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 6

Player Status Injury Dante Exum Probable Knee Dereck Lively II Out Nose

The Mavericks have two names on their injury report: Dante Exum, who is sidelined due to a knee injury and is questionable, and Dereck Lively II, who is out due to a nose injury.

Brooklyn Nets injury report for Feb. 6

Player Status Injury Cameron Johnson Probable Hip Soreness Day'Ron Sharpe Out Left Knee Dorian Finney-Smith Out Ankle Ben Simmons Probable Back Lonnie Walker IV Probable Left Hamstring Dariq Whitehead Off for the Season Left Shin

The Brooklyn Nets have listed six names on their injury report: Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ben Simmons, Lonnie Walker IV and Dariq Whitehead.

Cameron Johnson is questionable, as he's dealing with hip soreness and also didn't play on game against the Warriors due to adductor soreness.

Day'Ron Sharpe has been marked out for over a month after suffering a left knee sprain and is without a timetable for a return to action. Dorian Finney-Smith is also out due to an ankle injury.

After being cleared from his knee injury for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Ben Simmons was out against the Warriors on Monday due to back injury maintenance. He's probable for the Mavericks matchup.

After scoring 20 points off the bench in the Nets' win against the 76ers on Saturday, Lonnie Walker IV was ruled against the Warriors on Monday after playing four minutes and scoring three points due to left hamstring tightness. He remains questionable.

Dariq Whitehead was declared out for the season, as he underwent season-ending surgery due to a stress reaction to his left shin.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!