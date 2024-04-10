Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 9, 2024 

The Dallas Mavericks traveled to Tar Heel country for a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Dallas, which won 124-118 in the first encounter, looked to complete the sweep in the rematch. Luka Doncic was cleared to play so he will be available to spearhead the visitors' attack.

Doncic did not disappoint as he led the Mavs' fiery start to open the game. Dallas was already up 36-18 after the first 12 minutes ended. Daniel Gafford also had a field day versus Charlotte's undersized frontline.

The Hornets finally showed more fight in the second period behind Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. They weren't particularly efficient but they were aggressive, making their teammates take their cue from them. Still, the Mavericks held a 69-47 advantage when the two teams exited the floor for the break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Charlotte Hornets finally put it all together in the third quarter of their showdown against the Dallas Mavericks. Miller and Bridges resumed their superb plays and got superb backing from Davis Bertans, Grant Williams and Tre Mann. Their usually messy defense finally showed some teeth to limit the Mavericks to 28 points in the said frame.

Dallas' 97-83 lead with a quarter left to play still looked daunting. The hosts will have to double their outputs to try and pull off a come-from-behind victory.

Luka Doncic, Daniel Gafford and Kyrie Irving wouldn't let the Hornets off the hook. "Luka Legend" completed a triple-double while Gafford and "Uncle Drew" hit timely shots to ward off Charlotte's handful of attempts to rally. Irving didn't shoot particularly well on Tuesday but filled up the stat sheet and finished with a team-best +24.

Expand Tweet

The Hornets looked more and more deflated with each missed shot or every time Dallas responded. Eventually, the Charlotte Hornets raised the white flag as the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 130-104 win.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 1 7 3 1 0 3 0-7 0-6 1-2 +10 Derrick Jones Jr. 9 3 3 0 1 0 4-8 1-5 0-0 +22 Daniel Gafford 26 7 1 1 2 0 12-12 0-0 2-4 +11 Kyrie Irving 18 8 9 2 3 2 6-15 2-8 4-5 +24 Luka Doncic 39 12 10 0 1 4 13-25 8-17 5-7 +22 Markieff Morris 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Maxi Kleber 10 6 1 0 0 1 4-5 2-3 0-0 +13 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 3 1 0 1 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 15 4 1 1 0 1 6-10 3-7 0-0 +1 Dante Exum 2 4 3 0 0 0 1-5 0-3 0-0 +15 A.J. Lawson 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 +2 Brandon Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Jaden Hardy 3 2 2 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 1-2 +4 Alex Fudge DNP - - - - - - - - - Dwight Powell DNP - - - - - - - - -

Charlotte Hornets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Grant Williams Brandon MIller Miles Bridges Tre Mann Vasilije Micic Leaky Black Aleksej Pokusevski JT Thor Davis Bertans Marques Bolden Nick Richards Bryce McGowens Nick Smith Jr.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Brandon Miller's 3-pointers tonight

Luka Doncic made eight 3s out of 17 attempts from deep, which was almost half of what the Dallas Mavericks had as a team (17). Kyrie Irving went 2-for-8 from the same range.

Brandon Miller had quite a night from behind the arc for the Charlotte Hornets, hitting 4-of-8 attempts. His four made shots were nearly half of what the hosts collectively tallied (10) from deep.