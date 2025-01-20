Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets is the first game of a loaded slate for the NBA on MLK Day. These squads tip things off with an afternoon matchup that will air in front of a national audience.

Even though Luka Doncic is out of action due to injury, this game still features a lot of star power. The main matchup everyone will be zeroed in on is Kyrie Irving battling it out with Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

The Mavericks enter Monday looking to stay in the playoff picture in the Western Conference, currently sitting in seventh place. Meanwhile, the Hornets find themselves towards the bottom of the standings in the East.

As the action unfolds, here is an updated look at how each squad has fared in this afternoon matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks box score

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Klay Thompson 7 2 2 0 0 2-4 1-1 2-3 P.J. Washington 13 8 1 1 0 5-15 1-5 2-2 Daniel Gafford 31 14 3 1 6 12-14 0-0 7-7 Specner Dinwiddie 7 5 3 2 0 3-11 0-6 1-1 Kyrie Irving 33 4 3 3 0 11-24 3-8 8-9 Kessler Edwards 0 1 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 Jazian Gortman 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Maxi Kleber 0 2 2 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 Naji Marshall 8 5 4 1 0 3-10 1-6 1-2 Markieff Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 6 8 1 1 0 2-4 0-2 2-2 Brandon Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Charlotte Hornets box score

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Josh Green 4 5 2 2 0 1-6 0-2 2-2 Miles Bridges 23 5 2 0 1 8-15 4-7 3-4 Mark Williams 13 13 2 1 3 5-14 0-0 3-4 Nick Smith Jr. 19 3 1 1 0 7-13 5-8 0-0 LaMelo Ball 22 7 9 1 1 8-21 5-10 1-2 Seth Curry 3 0 1 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 Moussa Diabate 10 2 0 1 1 4-6 0-0 2-2 Taj Gibson 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 DaQuan Jefferies 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Cody Martin 10 7 7 1 1 4-8 1-3 0-0 Vasilije Micic 0 3 3 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 Josh Okogie 5 4 1 2 0 2-8 1-3 0-0 Isaiah Wong 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets game recap

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets did not disappoint, as they kicked off the MLK Day slate with an exciting matchup. Things ended up coming down the final possesions, with LaMelo Ball and company barely sneaking out wtih a victory.

With less than two minutes to go in the game, Daniel Gafford was able to score off an offensive rebound to put the Mavericks down just two points. However, they would end going scoreless the rest of the way. Thanks to clutch free-throws from Ball and Josh Green, Charlotte walked out with a 110-105 victory.

It would be a group effort from the Hornets in this matchup, as six different players finished in double figures. Ball led the way with 23 points and nine assists, adding another impressive performance to his All-Star case. Miles Bridges (23 points) and Nick Smith Jr. (19 points) were other notable standouts.

As for the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving came alive late in an attempt to lead Dallas to a win. He notched 33 points and three assists, but it wasn't enough to get the job done.

The biggest story in this game for the Mavericks was the play of Gafford. He recorded 31 points on an extremely efficient 12-for-15 shooting from the field. On top of this, Gafford came down with 15 rebounds and swatted seven shots.

Late-game execution would be the biggest takeaway from this matchup, with Dallas unable to capitalize down the stretch. The Hornets weren't much better, but managed to hang on just enough to come away victorious.

