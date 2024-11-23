Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

Friday night is 2024 Emirates NBA Cup night with eight group games on the schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets matchup. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic due to injury, while the Nuggets welcomed back Nikola Jokic.

In the first quarter, the Mavericks got the jump on the Nuggets and had a nine-point lead midway through the period. Quentin Grimes, who started in place of Doncic, had a big quarter with 10 points.

On the other hand, Jokic started with 11 points to keep Denver afloat heading into the second period. Christian Braun added eight points as the Mavericks held a 33-31 advantage after 12 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas took control in the second quarter, led by Naji Marshall, who hit timely shots to keep the Nuggets at bay. They played great offensively with 40 points in the period and limited Denver's scoring on the other end.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They had no answer for "The Joker," but stopped the rest of the team from doing any damage. The Mavs head into the second half with a 73-59 lead, led by Marshall's 15 points off the bench. Kyrie Irving also came alive in the second quarter with 15 points at halftime.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Mavericks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P.J. Washington 11 9 1 2 0 2 1 16 4-9 0-1 3-4 25 Dereck Lively II 4 2 0 1 1 1 3 8 2-2 0-0 0-0 8 Kyrie Irving 15 3 4 1 0 1 1 19 6-9 1-3 2-2 21 Klay Thompson 1 3 4 0 1 1 1 13 0-4 0-2 1-2 25 Quentin Grimes 10 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 4-5 2-2 0-0 12 Maxi Kleber 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 -10 Naji Marshall 15 0 0 1 0 2 0 13 7-9 1-2 0-0 8 Daniel Gafford 6 2 1 3 1 0 1 16 3-4 0-0 0-0 13 Spencer Dinwiddie 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 2-3 2-3 0-0 0 Jaden Hardy 5 0 2 0 0 1 1 7 2-4 0-1 1-2 -2 Markieff Morris DNP Olivier-Maxence Prosper DNP Dwight Powell DNP

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Peyton Watson 4 3 0 0 1 1 0 18 2-4 0-0 0-0 -19 Michael Porter Jr. 4 0 4 0 0 0 3 17 1-4 1-2 1-2 -21 Nikola Jokic 19 8 4 0 0 3 0 20 8-14 2-2 1-1 -13 Jamal Murray 6 2 3 0 0 3 1 18 2-8 2-6 0-0 -19 Christian Braun 10 1 0 1 0 2 2 19 4-6 1-2 1-2 -25 Dario Saric 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 4 0-2 0-1 2-2 -7 Russell Westbrook 5 0 3 0 0 1 1 12 1-4 1-2 2-2 -1 Julian Strawther 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 9 0-2 0-0 3-3 -1 Trey Alexander 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 Zeke Nnaji DNP Hunter Tyson DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP PJ Hall DNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated after the third quarter and at the end of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback