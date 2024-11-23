  • home icon
Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 23, 2024 04:19 GMT
Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 22. (Photo: IMAGN)

Friday night is 2024 Emirates NBA Cup night with eight group games on the schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets matchup. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic due to injury, while the Nuggets welcomed back Nikola Jokic.

In the first quarter, the Mavericks got the jump on the Nuggets and had a nine-point lead midway through the period. Quentin Grimes, who started in place of Doncic, had a big quarter with 10 points.

On the other hand, Jokic started with 11 points to keep Denver afloat heading into the second period. Christian Braun added eight points as the Mavericks held a 33-31 advantage after 12 minutes.

Dallas took control in the second quarter, led by Naji Marshall, who hit timely shots to keep the Nuggets at bay. They played great offensively with 40 points in the period and limited Denver's scoring on the other end.

They had no answer for "The Joker," but stopped the rest of the team from doing any damage. The Mavs head into the second half with a 73-59 lead, led by Marshall's 15 points off the bench. Kyrie Irving also came alive in the second quarter with 15 points at halftime.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
P.J. Washington11912021164-90-13-425
Dereck Lively II420111382-20-00-08
Kyrie Irving15341011196-91-32-221
Klay Thompson1340111130-40-21-225
Quentin Grimes10211000124-52-20-012
Maxi Kleber020000360-00-00-0-10
Naji Marshall15001020137-91-20-08
Daniel Gafford6213101163-40-00-013
Spencer Dinwiddie6120000102-32-30-00
Jaden Hardy502001172-40-11-2-2
Markieff MorrisDNP
Olivier-Maxence ProsperDNP
Dwight PowellDNP

Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Peyton Watson4300110182-40-00-0-19
Michael Porter Jr.4040003171-41-21-2-21
Nikola Jokic19840030208-142-21-1-13
Jamal Murray6230031182-82-60-0-19
Christian Braun10101022194-61-21-2-25
Dario Saric230001140-20-12-2-7
Russell Westbrook5030011121-41-22-2-1
Julian Strawther300100190-20-03-3-1
Trey Alexander000000020-00-00-06
Zeke NnajiDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
PJ HallDNP

Watch this space as the game continues in the second half. It will be updated after the third quarter and at the end of the game.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
