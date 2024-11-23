Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

Friday night is 2024 Emirates NBA Cup night with eight group games on the schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets matchup. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic due to injury, while the Nuggets welcomed back Nikola Jokic.
In the first quarter, the Mavericks got the jump on the Nuggets and had a nine-point lead midway through the period. Quentin Grimes, who started in place of Doncic, had a big quarter with 10 points.
On the other hand, Jokic started with 11 points to keep Denver afloat heading into the second period. Christian Braun added eight points as the Mavericks held a 33-31 advantage after 12 minutes.
Dallas took control in the second quarter, led by Naji Marshall, who hit timely shots to keep the Nuggets at bay. They played great offensively with 40 points in the period and limited Denver's scoring on the other end.
They had no answer for "The Joker," but stopped the rest of the team from doing any damage. The Mavs head into the second half with a 73-59 lead, led by Marshall's 15 points off the bench. Kyrie Irving also came alive in the second quarter with 15 points at halftime.
Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score
Mavericks
Nuggets
