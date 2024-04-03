Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 2, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks rolled to the Bay Area looking to maintain their dominance over the Golden State Warriors. Dallas, which is 2-0 in the season series, will be hoping to grab another win for playoff ranking. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were cleared to play so the Mavericks liked their chances of a road win.

The "Dubs" opened without Jonathan Kuminga but were buoyed by balanced scoring across the roster. Andrew Wiggins' seven points and Chris Paul's contributions off the bench allowed the home team to secure a 28-27 first-quarter advantage.

For nearly the entire second quarter, the Dallas Mavericks played like the rim had a lid covering it. They couldn't get their shots to fall, even some of the wide-open ones. But the Mavericks trudged on and finished the quarter strong behind Doncic and Irving.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry and Moses Moody pushed the Golden State Warriors to a 13-point lead but the Dubs just couldn't hold on. The game went to break tied at 49 heading into the second half.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 8 2 0 1 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 0 2 0 0 2 Daniel Gafford 4 5 1 0 0 Kyrie Irving 12 0 2 2 1 Luka Doncic 17 5 3 0 0 Maxi Kleber 0 1 3 1 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 2 3 1 0 0 Dwight Powell 0 3 1 0 0 Dante Exum 3 3 1 0 0 Jaden Hardy 3 1 0 0 0 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Olivier Maxence-Prosper - - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 5 5 2 3 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 5 0 0 0 Andrew Wiggins 7 1 1 1 1 Steph Curry 11 6 4 0 2 Klay Thompson 5 0 2 0 0 Kevon Looney 0 2 0 0 0 Chris Paul 7 1 2 0 0 Gary Payton II 4 1 0 0 0 Moses Moody 6 0 0 0 0 Brandin Podziemski 0 3 2 0 0 Jerome Robinson - - - - - - - - - - Lester Quinones - - - - - - - - - -

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's 3-pointers tonight

How tonight's quartet of superstars will fare from long-range will be heavily monitored by fans. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving finished 4-for-7 in the first half collectively, while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson tallied 4-for-5.