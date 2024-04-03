  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 2, 2024

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 2, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 03, 2024 03:52 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores for April 2

The Dallas Mavericks rolled to the Bay Area looking to maintain their dominance over the Golden State Warriors. Dallas, which is 2-0 in the season series, will be hoping to grab another win for playoff ranking. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were cleared to play so the Mavericks liked their chances of a road win.

The "Dubs" opened without Jonathan Kuminga but were buoyed by balanced scoring across the roster. Andrew Wiggins' seven points and Chris Paul's contributions off the bench allowed the home team to secure a 28-27 first-quarter advantage.

For nearly the entire second quarter, the Dallas Mavericks played like the rim had a lid covering it. They couldn't get their shots to fall, even some of the wide-open ones. But the Mavericks trudged on and finished the quarter strong behind Doncic and Irving.

Steph Curry and Moses Moody pushed the Golden State Warriors to a 13-point lead but the Dubs just couldn't hold on. The game went to break tied at 49 heading into the second half.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington82011
Derrick Jones Jr.02002
Daniel Gafford45100
Kyrie Irving120221
Luka Doncic175300
Maxi Kleber01312
Tim Hardaway Jr.23100
Dwight Powell03100
Dante Exum33100
Jaden Hardy31000
Markieff Morris- - --------
Olivier Maxence-Prosper- - --------
A.J. Lawson- - --------

Golden State Warriors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green55230
Trayce Jackson-Davis45000
Andrew Wiggins71111
Steph Curry116402
Klay Thompson50200
Kevon Looney02000
Chris Paul71200
Gary Payton II41000
Moses Moody60000
Brandin Podziemski0 3 200
Jerome Robinson- - --------
Lester Quinones- - --------

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's 3-pointers tonight

How tonight's quartet of superstars will fare from long-range will be heavily monitored by fans. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving finished 4-for-7 in the first half collectively, while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson tallied 4-for-5.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?