  • Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 23, 2025 22:36 GMT
The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on the NBA's Sunday slate is a battle of two teams trying to secure a spot in the Western Conference's top six. Both the Mavs and the Warriors want an outright playoff spot rather than an invitation to the play-in, thus giving even more weight to the final game of their regular season series.

The two ball clubs are still in the process of testing their significantly retooled rosters in the wake of the trade deadline. The Mavericks are in their post-Luka Doncic era, while the Warriors are exploring the many possibilities of the Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler duo.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
P.J. Washington Jr.1053103322:524-72-30-0-16
Klay Thompson1121202219:393-83-72-2-2
Kessler Edwards651110111:093-70-12-2-6
Kyrie Irving1153120326:565-141-50-0-13
Dante Exum504001116:032-31-20-0-6
Naji Marshall931001015:583-71-42-2-22
Spencer Dinwiddie312000215:131-11-10-0-12
Max Christie221102414:261-50-30-0-12
Olivier-Maxence Prosper2 1 010105:101-10-00-0-1
Moses Brown2 1 000103:411-20-00-0-6
Jaden Hardy0 0 000111:580-00-00-0+1
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III1423101021:244-70-26-6+24
Moses Moody1021100121:054-71-31-2+13
Draymond Green1346201122:045-90-23-4+17
Stephen Curry2246102123:169-161-53-3+8
Brandin Podziemski7102112022:023-101-30-0+23
Buddy Hield322010112:321-41-30-0+13
Gui Santos27101109:411-20-10-0-4
Gary Payton II0 1 000007:440-10-10-0-4
Kevon Looney2 1 011017:411-30-00-0+4
Quinten Post7 4 000005:362-41-12-2+1

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
