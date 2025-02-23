Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season
The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on the NBA's Sunday slate is a battle of two teams trying to secure a spot in the Western Conference's top six. Both the Mavs and the Warriors want an outright playoff spot rather than an invitation to the play-in, thus giving even more weight to the final game of their regular season series.
The two ball clubs are still in the process of testing their significantly retooled rosters in the wake of the trade deadline. The Mavericks are in their post-Luka Doncic era, while the Warriors are exploring the many possibilities of the Steph Curry-Jimmy Butler duo.
