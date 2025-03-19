Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Coming into the game, Indiana sits at fouth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record. The Pacers are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Bucks and the surging Detroit Pistons for homecourt advatange in the first round of the playoffs.
On the other hand, Dallas (33-36) holds the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Mavs have lost three straight games and are just 2-8 in their previous 10.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Pacers had a double-digit lead against the Dallas Mavericks, 33-21. Pascal Siakam scored 10 on 4-for-5 shooting, while Andrew Nembhard added nine points (3-for-5 shooting).
Indiana held a 68-57 lead at the halftime break. Siakam led four Pacers in double-figures with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Nembhard had 11 points and five assists, while Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin added 10 apiece. They shot 62.5% (25-for-40) in the first half.
On the other hand, P.J. Washington scored 15 for the Mavs on 6-for-11 shooting. Max Christie and Jaden Hardy had 12 and 10 points off the bench, respectively.
This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progesses.
