Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

Coming into the game, Indiana sits at fouth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record. The Pacers are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Bucks and the surging Detroit Pistons for homecourt advatange in the first round of the playoffs.

On the other hand, Dallas (33-36) holds the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Mavs have lost three straight games and are just 2-8 in their previous 10.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 15 1 0 0 0 1 6-11 1-2 1-2 -7 Kessler Edwards 9 2 1 1 0 1 3-5 3-4 0-0 -10 Kai Jones 7 6 1 0 0 1 3-3 0-0 1-1 1 Naji Marshall 2 5 1 0 0 2 1-4 0-0 0-0 -18 Spencer Dinwiddie 2 1 7 1 0 1 1-7 0-2 0-0 -3 Max Christie 12 2 0 0 0 1 5-8 1-2 1-1 -14 Dwight Powell 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Jaden Hardy 10 0 0 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 2-2 1 Daniel Gafford DNP - - - - - - - - - Dereck Lively II DNP - - - - - - - - - Caleb Martin DNP - - - - - - - - - Klay Thompson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 10 3 0 1 0 1 4-5 1-2 1-1 8 Pascal Siakam 16 1 2 0 0 1 7-9 1-2 1-1 7 Myles Turner 6 3 1 0 2 1 2-4 0-2 2-2 3 Bennedict Mathurin 4 3 0 1 0 1 1-5 0-3 2-4 3 Andrew Nembhard 11 1 5 0 1 1 4-6 1-2 2-4 3 Obi Toppin 10 1 1 0 0 0 3-4 2-2 2-2 9 Ben Sheppard 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 1-2 13 Thomas Bryant 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 3 T.J. McConnell 0 2 6 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 8 Jarace Walker 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Enrique Freeman DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - Quenton Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Pacers had a double-digit lead against the Dallas Mavericks, 33-21. Pascal Siakam scored 10 on 4-for-5 shooting, while Andrew Nembhard added nine points (3-for-5 shooting).

Indiana held a 68-57 lead at the halftime break. Siakam led four Pacers in double-figures with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Nembhard had 11 points and five assists, while Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin added 10 apiece. They shot 62.5% (25-for-40) in the first half.

Ad

On the other hand, P.J. Washington scored 15 for the Mavs on 6-for-11 shooting. Max Christie and Jaden Hardy had 12 and 10 points off the bench, respectively.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progesses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.