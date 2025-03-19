  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 20, 2025 00:17 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers hosted the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Image Source: Imagn)

The Dallas Mavericks faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, Indiana sits at fouth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record. The Pacers are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Bucks and the surging Detroit Pistons for homecourt advatange in the first round of the playoffs.

On the other hand, Dallas (33-36) holds the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference. The Mavs have lost three straight games and are just 2-8 in their previous 10.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington15100016-111-21-2-7
Kessler Edwards9211013-53-40-0-10
Kai Jones7610013-30-01-11
Naji Marshall2510021-40-00-0-18
Spencer Dinwiddie2171011-70-20-0-3
Max Christie12200015-81-21-1-14
Dwight Powell0010000-10-00-0-5
Jaden Hardy10000003-52-42-21
Daniel GaffordDNP---------
Dereck Lively IIDNP---------
Caleb MartinDNP---------
Klay ThompsonDNP---------
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith10301014-51-21-18
Pascal Siakam16120017-91-21-17
Myles Turner6310212-40-22-23
Bennedict Mathurin4301011-50-32-43
Andrew Nembhard11150114-61-22-43
Obi Toppin10110003-42-22-29
Ben Sheppard3000001-20-11-213
Thomas Bryant5200002-21-10-03
T.J. McConnell0260000-10-00-08
Jarace Walker3100001-21-20-0-2
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Enrique FreemanDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
Quenton JacksonDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Pacers had a double-digit lead against the Dallas Mavericks, 33-21. Pascal Siakam scored 10 on 4-for-5 shooting, while Andrew Nembhard added nine points (3-for-5 shooting).

Indiana held a 68-57 lead at the halftime break. Siakam led four Pacers in double-figures with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Nembhard had 11 points and five assists, while Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin added 10 apiece. They shot 62.5% (25-for-40) in the first half.

On the other hand, P.J. Washington scored 15 for the Mavs on 6-for-11 shooting. Max Christie and Jaden Hardy had 12 and 10 points off the bench, respectively.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progesses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
हिन्दी