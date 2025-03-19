Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Intra-Conference tie between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers will see the former travel to Indianapolis on Wednesday. In their second and final meeting of the season, the Pacers will be hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture in November. During that tie, the Indianapolis outfit beat the Texas franchise by a score of 134-127.

Getting back to winning ways in their last fixture against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers will be looking to make it two wins in two against the Mavericks. Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, the Pacers hold a 38-29 record and have won three of their last five games. This momentum should come in handy against a Dallas team that is currently suffering from injuries.

With over 10 players on the injury list for the Mavericks, the 2024 finalists have struggled for form since the departure of Luka Doncic. They are currently the 10th seed in the West but could drop out of the play-in spots entirely if they are to lose against the Pacers on Wednesday night. Indeed, the Mavericks are currently on a three-game losing streak and have only won 2 games in their last 10 appearances.

Both teams currently lie on the opposite ends of the spectrum, but with injury plaguing both their rosters, the tie could be closer than expected.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report for Mar. 19

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks are currently the most injury-hit team in the league. With over 10 players on the injury list, the Texan outfit has been unlucky with injuries as their entire starting five is currently out.

Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum and Caleb Martin are all ruled out of the fixture against the Pacers. On the other hand, Jaden Hardy, Kai Jones, and Brandon Williams are listed as questionable.

Additionally, Kyrie Irving and Olivier Maxence-Prosper are both out for the remainder of the season with an ACL and right wrist injury, respectively.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers might be without five players for their fixture against the Mavericks. However, Isaiah Jackson is the only player guaranteed to miss the game as he is out with an ACL injury.

Tyrese Haliburton (back), Johnny Furphy (illness) and Jarace Wlaker (ankle) are all listed as questionable due to their respective ailments. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam is questionable due to personal reasons.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 19

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks' starting five should feature Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson as the guards, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington as the forwards, and Kessler Edwards at center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Spence Dinwiddie SG Klay Thompson Max Christie SF Naji Marshall PF P.J. Washington C Kessler Edwards Dwight Powell

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Indiana Pacers' starting five should include T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard as the guards. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin as the forwards, while Myles Turner starts at center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG T.J. McConnell Ray J Dennis Quenton Jackson SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin PF Obi Toppin Enrique Freeman C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

