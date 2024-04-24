Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 23, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks were whipped 109-97 on Sunday against the LA Clippers that didn't have Kawhi Leonard. Dallas hoped to even the series with "The Claw" cleared to play by the Clippers just roughly an hour before Game 2. Luka Doncic, though, vowed that he and his team would be ready regardless of Leonard's status.

As Doncic promised the Mavs' were more ready in Game 2 even with Leonard lining up across them. Dallas' defense, which was bullied early and often in the season opener, held its ground this time. "Luka Legend" was all business and already had 12 points as the visitors took a 23-19 lead after 12 minutes passed.

The LA Clippers played a bit better than in the first quarter behind James Harden and Paul George in the next 12 minutes. There was more rhythm to their plays despite Kawhi Leonard largely standing around. The Mavericks did just enough, though, to take a 45-41 lead as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The stirring defensive battle continued starting the third quarter with both teams ramping up their intensity on that end. Dallas was limited to just 20 points during the said period but LA could not pull away as it could only score 25. The superstars from both squads had their moments but it was mostly a seesaw battle.

Russell Westbrook gave the LA Clippers crowd something to go wild about in the fourth quarter. "Brodie" made Luka Doncic work hard even before the Dallas Mavericks got to his spot on the floor. Westbrook's hustle, tenacity and playmaking helped the hosts to an early six-point lead.

When Westbrook came out, the Mavericks promptly retaliated with a 13-0 blast, prompting Ty Lue to put back the former MVP. Westbrook responded by hitting a trifecta to stop the bleeding.

The outburst, however, allowed the visitors to grab momentum and and an 81-73 advantage. It was all Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving needed as they kept LA from getting too close. Dallas escaped with a 96-93 win by playing poised basketball and stringing stops together when it needed to do so.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 18 6 0 1 2 2 5-10 3-4 5-7 +6 Derrick Jones Jr. 10 7 0 0 1 2 4-6 0-1 2-4 0 Daniel Gafford 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 -8 Kyrie Irving 23 6 3 3 0 3 8-18 4-8 3-4 0 Luka Doncic 32 6 9 1 1 3 11-26 5-14 5-6 +8 Maxi Kleber 6 6 1 0 1 1 2-4 2-3 0-0 +9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 0 1 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +3 Dereck Lively II 7 9 1 1 0 1 2-5 0-0 3-6 +4 Josh Green 0 7 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -6 Dante Exum 0 1 0 0 1 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Olivier-Maxence Prosper DNP - - - - - - - - - Dwight Powell DNP - - - - - - - - - A.J. Lawson DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 22 2 4 1 1 2 7-14 2-5 6-6 -5 Kawhi Leonard 15 7 2 4 1 0 7-17 0-5 1-2 -8 Ivica Zubac 13 12 0 1 0 2 5-12 0-0 3-5 +4 James Harden 22 6 8 1 1 1 6-14 2-10 8-9 -6 Terance Mann 5 2 1 0 0 1 2-7 1-3 0-0 -4 Mason Plumlee 1 5 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 1-2 -3 Russell Westbrook 7 9 3 1 1 1 2-9 1-3 2-2 +8 Amir Coffey 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 +3 Norman Powell 6 4 0 1 0 0 2-10 2-4 0-0 -4 P.J. Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - - Daniel Theis DNP - - - - - - - - - Bones Hyland DNP - - - - - - - - - Brandon Boston Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown DNP - - - - - - - - -

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's 3-pointers tonight

Luka Donci'cs struggles from deep in Game 1 carried into the first half of Game 2 as the Slovenian maestro had a 2-for-8 clip. Kyrie Irving wasn't as aggressive and ended with a 1-for-2 line from the same range for the Dallas Mavericks.

The LA Clippers' trio couldn't buy one single basket from rainbow distance. Leonard, Harden and George ended 0-for-7 behind the 3-point line in the first half.

Irving finished the night making half of his eight 3-point attempts while Doncic had a 5-for-14 line for the game.

"The Claw," who looked rusty couldn't hit one from deep in five attempts. "The Beard" was nearly as bad with a 2-for-10 line. Paul George was the best among the three with a 2-for-5 clip.

