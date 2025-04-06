Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers player stats and box score (April 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

In a possible Western Conference play-in tournament showdown, the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers met again for their second consecutive game, with the Clippers overpowering them 135-104, as they look to close out the season strong and lock in a playoff spot.
The two teams had also clashed on Friday night, where the Clippers triumphed 114-91. In this latest game, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks by 22 points in the second half to secure the win.
The Clippers' star trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac were outstanding. Harden and Leonard each scored 29 points, with Harden also contributing 14 assists and seven rebounds, while Zubac posted 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Anthony Davis, playing against the Clippers for the first time as a Maverick, logged 27 minutes, delivering 27 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Clippers.
Kai Jones added 18 points, shooting a perfect 9-for-9 for the Clippers, while Klay Thompson and PJ Washington combined for 26 points.
With the win, the Clippers extended their winning streak to four games, tying with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. The Mavericks dropped to 38-41.
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Game recap
After a tight start that saw the game tied at 8-all in the first five minutes, the LA Clippers took control, building a lead as large as 14 in the first quarter, which ended with them ahead 33-21, thanks to 12 points from James Harden, 10 from Ivica Zubac and eight from Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard caught fire in the second quarter, but the Mavericks closed the gap. A 3-pointer from Max Christie with 1:29 remaining made it a six-point game, 54-48.
However, the Clippers stifled the Mavericks’ momentum and went into halftime with a 61-52 lead, with Harden scoring four more points in the final minute to bring his first-half total to 19.
Leonard finished the first half with 18 points, while Zubac was close to a double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds.
For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Harden’s scoring and playmaking, along with Leonard and Zubac’s contributions, helped the Clippers dominate the fourth quarter 44-30, and they never looked back. In the final period, the Clippers’ reserves sealed the 31-point victory, finishing the game in garbage time.
