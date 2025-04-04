Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 4 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The LA Clippers are amid their final homestand of the 2024-2025 regular season, set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. The game at Intuit Dome will be the third meeting of the campaign between the two teams, with the regular-season series tied at one game apiece.

Both previous matchups took place at American Airlines Center earlier this season. On Dec. 19, Norman Powell led the Clippers to a 118-95 win. Powell, who scored a game-high 29 points, was joined by James Harden (24 points) and Ivica Zubac (21 points) as the only other LA players to score 20+ points.

The shorthanded Mavs witnessed an impressive performance by the Klay Thompson-Spencer Dinwiddie duo, combining for 41 points. But negligible help from the reserve players resulted in a 23-point loss.

Jason Kidd’s boys managed to get their revenge in the subsequent matchup played on Dec. 21. Powell had yet another standout outing, delivering a game-high 28-point performance. However, it wasn’t enough to help the Clippers extend their win streak to three games.

Kyrie Irving and Co. saw eight players scoring in double-digits. Quentin Grimes led the charge with 20 points, helping the Luka Doncic-less Mavs secure a 113-97 win.

Both teams come into Friday night’s matchup having won three of their last four games, but the Clippers are expected to have the edge. Playing at home and boasting a healthier roster, LA should capitalize on the Mavericks’ depleted roster.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 4

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to start with Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Spencer Dinwiddie Klay Thompson PJ Washington Naji Marshall Daniel Gafford Brandon Williams Jaden Hardy Max Christie Kai Jones Dwight Powell

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers’ projected starting lineup includes James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Kris Dunn Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Ivica Zubac Patty Mills Bogdan Bogdanovic Derrick Jones Jr. Drew Eubanks Nicolas Batum Kobe Brown

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Injury Reports for Apr. 4

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have a lengthy injury report for tonight’s clash. Kyrie Irving (left knee), Dante Exum (left hand), Dereck Lively II (right ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist) are officially ruled out. Whereas, Caleb Martin is listed as “probable” (right hip) and Anthony Davis is listed as “questionable” due to a left adductor strain.

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers are set to miss three players for the clash against the Mavericks. Amir Coffey (left knee), Jordan Miller (left hamstring) and Ben Simmons (left knee) are all officially ruled out.

