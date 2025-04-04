The ninth-seeded Mavericks face the eighth-seeded Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Friday, starting a back-to-back in California. The teams are tied 1-1 in their regular season series.

LA — who are 8-2 in their last 10 games and fresh off wins against the Pelicans and Magic — entertains a struggling Dallas team holding a 5-5 record in the same span. Furthermore, the Mavericks - riddled with their injury troubles - registered a 120-118 against the Hawks on Thursday but have a mercurial task against the in-form Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

On Friday, the Mavericks vs. Clippers game will be played at the Intuit Dome. The game will go live at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT) and can be streamed through NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+350) vs Clippers (-455)

Odds: Mavericks (+9.5) vs. Clippers (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o224.5 -110) vs. Clippers (u224.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Preview

The 2024-25 Mavericks vs. Clippers series stands at 1-1. The LA Clippers won the first game (118-95) on Dec. 19 with the trio of Norman Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac combining for 75 points. Substitutes Amir Coffey (16 points) and Kevin Porter Jr. (12 points) contributed to the win off the bench. The Mavericks pinned their hopes on Klay Thompson - who scored 22 points in the defeat - as five players remained scoreless.

However, Dallas bounced back to win the second meeting (Dec. 21) by 113-97 as eight players amassed 10-plus points. Quentin Grimes - who scored a team-high 20 points - was one of four players notching 15-plus points.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup

Mavericks

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie | SG: Klay Thompson | SF: P.J. Washington | PF: Anthony Davis | C: Daniel Gafford

Clippers

PG: James Harden | SG: Kris Dunn | SF: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Betting Tips

Kawhi Leonard - with 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games - has seemed to regain his best. With Leonard - who registered 53 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc - playing well, a bet on him to surpass his points prop of 24.5 against the Mavs could pay off.

Conversely, Spencer Dinwiddie has led the Mavericks’s offense since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL. Dinwiddie - with 11.8 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds over his last five outings - is poised to beat his assists prop of 6.5 against LA.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Prediction

While the bookmakers expect the LA Clippers to dominate this game, it could go either way. The result depends on Anthony Davis's availability, which is listed as questionable. If Davis plays, the Mavericks will make things interesting. Otherwise, expect the Clippers to get a comfortable win at home.

