The ninth-seeded Dallas Mavericks will face the LA Clippers for their second game in a row this Saturday. The Mavericks lost Friday’s game against LA 114-91. They were ill-equipped for this game and things got worse when Klay Thompson exited after just 13 minutes on the court.

Naji Marshall led the team, recording 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, the Clippers relied on Kawhi Leonard, who finished his night with 20 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Anthony Davis, who was listed as questionable for Friday’s game, ended up sitting out but could return for Saturday’s game.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

The Mavericks-Clippers game will take place at the Intuit Dome on Saturday. The game will go live at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the action live through NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+275) vs Clippers (-350)

Odds: Mavericks (+8.5) vs. Clippers (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o220.5 -110) vs. Clippers (u220.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Preview

Last night marked the third Mavericks-Clippers game of the 2024-25 season. So far, the Clippers hold the head-to-head lead with two wins. The Mavericks will look to tie things up as they prepare for their final regular-season matchup against LA.

Friday’s game was won by the Clippers’ superior shooting from beyond the arc and the Mavericks’ carelessness with the ball. LA shot 46.7% from 3-point range, making 14 of 30 shots. Meanwhile, the Mavericks were abysmal from range, making just four of 20 3-pointer attempts.

Despite missing most of their starters, the Mavericks put on a good show during the second half and even outscored the Clippers in the third quarter. If Anthony Davis returns for Saturday’s rematch, Dallas will surely make things tough for the Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup

Mavericks

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie | SG: Klay Thompson | SF: P.J. Washington | PF: Anthony Davis | C: Daniel Gafford

Clippers

PG: James Harden | SG: Kris Dunn | SF: Norman Powell | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Ivica Zubac grabbed 13 rebounds for the Clippers during Friday’s game and has averaged close to 12 rebounds per game since March. However, with Anthony Davis likely to play, it would make sense to bet on Zubac to miss his rebounds prop of 13.5 on Saturday.

Norman Powell is averaging 15.1 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds over his last 10 games. He scored 14 during the Clippers’ last meeting with the Mavs. Powell has had to cut down the number of shots he takes since Kawhi Leonard returned. With that in mind, it could pay off to bet on Powell missing his points prop of 22.5 on Saturday.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction

The LA Clippers will surely find it hard to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in back-to-back games. The result might again depend on who the Mavs have available. If Anthony Davis is fit and ready to go, this could be a close game. Otherwise, expect the Clippers to make it two wins in a row against Dallas.

