Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (Mar. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks faced Klay Thompson and the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wednesday's game is the second matchup between the teams in five days. On Saturday, the Bucks had a 132-117 win in Dallas behind Antetokounmpo's near triple-double performance. He finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Irving, now sidelined for the rest of the season, led the Mavs with 31 points.

Milwaukee (35-25) is on a three-game winning streak and is tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Dallas holds the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record. On Monday, their 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings was their second consecutive defeat and the fourth setback in the past five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Klay Thompson 15 1 1 0 0 0 6-13 3-6 0-0 -12 Naji Marshall 4 6 2 0 0 2 2-7 0-4 0-0 -18 Dwight Powell 4 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Max Christie 13 2 1 2 0 0 5-10 2-6 1-1 -4 Spencer Dinwiddie 5 1 2 3 0 1 2-5 0-2 1-4 -23 Brandon Williams 8 3 2 2 0 1 4-11 0-4 0-0 -11 Kessler Edwards 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -14 Oliver-Maxence Prosper 4 2 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 2-4 -12 Dante Exum DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaden Hardy DNP - - - - - - - - - Caleb Martin DNP - - - - - - - - - P.J. Washington DNP - - - - - - - - -

Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyle Kuzma 13 2 0 0 0 1 5-6 2-2 1-1 7 Giannis Antetokounmpo 20 8 1 1 0 3 7-11 0-0 6-6 16 Brook Lopez 2 1 1 0 2 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 14 Taurean Prince 0 2 0 0 0 2 0-3 0-3 0-0 8 Damian Lillard 26 2 3 1 1 2 8-10 5-6 5-5 17 AJ Green 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 15 Kevin Porter Jr. 6 7 7 0 0 1 3-6 0-2 0-1 13 Jericho Sims 2 2 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Jamaree Bouyea DNP - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Chris Livingston DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Smith DNP - - - - - - - - - Stanley Umude DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game summary

The Milwaukee Bucks had a 43-30 lead over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the first quarter. Damian Lillard had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including four made 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 12 points and three rebounds.

For Dallas, Klay Thompson scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Max Christie added seven points.

The Bucks had a 72-53 advantage heading into the halftime break. Lillard already had 26 points at the half. He went 5-for-6 from downtown. Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting.

The Mavericks committed just four turnovers but shot the ball just 43.1%. In comparison, Milwaukee went 63.4% (26-for-41) from the field.

