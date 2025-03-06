  • home icon
  Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (Mar. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score (Mar. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:12 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks hosted Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Image Source: Imagn)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks faced Klay Thompson and the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wednesday's game is the second matchup between the teams in five days. On Saturday, the Bucks had a 132-117 win in Dallas behind Antetokounmpo's near triple-double performance. He finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Irving, now sidelined for the rest of the season, led the Mavs with 31 points.

Milwaukee (35-25) is on a three-game winning streak and is tied with the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Dallas holds the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference with a 32-30 record. On Monday, their 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings was their second consecutive defeat and the fourth setback in the past five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Klay Thompson15110006-133-60-0-12
Naji Marshall4620022-70-40-0-18
Dwight Powell4010002-30-00-0-1
Max Christie13212005-102-61-1-4
Spencer Dinwiddie5123012-50-21-4-23
Brandon Williams8322014-110-40-0-11
Kessler Edwards0120000-00-00-0-14
Oliver-Maxence Prosper4220001-20-02-4-12
Dante ExumDNP---------
Jaden HardyDNP---------
Caleb MartinDNP---------
P.J. WashingtonDNP---------
Milwaukee Bucks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kyle Kuzma13200015-62-21-17
Giannis Antetokounmpo20811037-110-06-616
Brook Lopez2110201-10-00-014
Taurean Prince0200020-30-30-08
Damian Lillard26231128-105-65-517
AJ Green3210001-31-20-015
Kevin Porter Jr.6770013-60-20-113
Jericho Sims2200011-10-00-05
Jamaree BouyeaDNP---------
Andre Jackson Jr.DNP---------
Chris LivingstonDNP---------
Tyler SmithDNP---------
Stanley UmudeDNP---------
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game summary

The Milwaukee Bucks had a 43-30 lead over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the first quarter. Damian Lillard had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including four made 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 12 points and three rebounds.

For Dallas, Klay Thompson scored 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Max Christie added seven points.

The Bucks had a 72-53 advantage heading into the halftime break. Lillard already had 26 points at the half. He went 5-for-6 from downtown. Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting.

The Mavericks committed just four turnovers but shot the ball just 43.1%. In comparison, Milwaukee went 63.4% (26-for-41) from the field.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
