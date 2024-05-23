  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 23, 2024 01:56 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores for Game 1 on May 22

After surviving the grueling semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are now the last two teams standing in the Western Conference. Dallas reached this stage by sending home the top-seeded OKC Thunder while Minnesota joined its opponents by dethroning the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 will be at the Target Center which last hosted the conference finals during the Kevin Garnett era 20 years ago.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington830012
D. Jones Jr.422000

D. Gafford250011
K. Irving2411001
L. Doncic1415102
T. Hardaway030000
D. Lively II571020
J. Green010000
D. Exum000000
J. Hardy203000
M. Morris- - --------
D. Powell- - -------
A.J. Lawson- - --------

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLK TOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
J. McDaniels1931101
R. Gobert441000
K. Towns720000
M. Conley201200
A. Edwards1385002
K. Anderson1112000
N. Reid612101
N. Alexander-Walker002000
J. Minott----------
L. Miller----------
T.J. Warren----------
L. Garza----------
M. Morris- - --------
J. McLaughlin- - --------
W. Moore Jr.- - --------

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Summary

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a fast start and even took a 16-8 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Jaden McDaniels' nine points off three trifectas boosted the hosts' superb opening. Dallas kept in step, unsurprisingly behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Minnesota had a 33-27 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

McDaniels assault from deep continued in the second quarter. Minnesota's defensive ace repeatedly kept punishing the Mavs for sagging off him to pack the paint against Anthony Edwards. He added 1 more to his total to lead the home team with 19 points in the first half.

Kyrie Irving wouldn't allow the Timberwolves to just pull away. After having a rough shooting series versus the OKC Thunder, "Uncle Drew" seemed to have regained his shooting touch. He raced out of the gates with 24 first-half points but Dallas still trailed 62-59 leading into the halftime break.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 3-pointers tonight

Luka Doncic made just one out of six tries from deep while Kyrie Irving misfired the only attempt he took from the same range.

Anthony Edwards was the most prolific among the four, making 3-of-5 triples while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 1-for-3 line from the same distance.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी