Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 22 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

After surviving the grueling semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are now the last two teams standing in the Western Conference. Dallas reached this stage by sending home the top-seeded OKC Thunder while Minnesota joined its opponents by dethroning the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 will be at the Target Center which last hosted the conference finals during the Kevin Garnett era 20 years ago.
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores
Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores
Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores
Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Summary
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a fast start and even took a 16-8 lead against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1. Jaden McDaniels' nine points off three trifectas boosted the hosts' superb opening. Dallas kept in step, unsurprisingly behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Minnesota had a 33-27 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.
McDaniels assault from deep continued in the second quarter. Minnesota's defensive ace repeatedly kept punishing the Mavs for sagging off him to pack the paint against Anthony Edwards. He added 1 more to his total to lead the home team with 19 points in the first half.
Kyrie Irving wouldn't allow the Timberwolves to just pull away. After having a rough shooting series versus the OKC Thunder, "Uncle Drew" seemed to have regained his shooting touch. He raced out of the gates with 24 first-half points but Dallas still trailed 62-59 leading into the halftime break.
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 3-pointers tonight
Luka Doncic made just one out of six tries from deep while Kyrie Irving misfired the only attempt he took from the same range.
Anthony Edwards was the most prolific among the four, making 3-of-5 triples while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 1-for-3 line from the same distance.