Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth charts | 2024 NBA Season (May 22)

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves series tips off on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Ahead of the game, the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams as they pursue an NBA title. The Mavericks are fresh off a six-game series that saw them defeat the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to continue their historic run, which saw them oust the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota will now look to build on their already impressive postseason.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals series tips off at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time (8:30 p.m. Eastern Time), with the Timberwolves sitting as the slight betting favorites. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the injury reports, depth charts and starting lineups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Leading up to tip-off, both teams have submitted their injury reports to the NBA, which is updated every hour.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have Olivier-Maxence Prosper listed as out with a left ankle sprain, while Luka Doncic listed as probably with a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Of course, the team will be without Maxi Kleber, who has been sidelined since the first-round series with the LA Clippers due to a shoulder injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves only have one player listed on the injury report. According to NBA.com, Mike Conley is listed as questionable with a right soleus strain.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups & depth charts

After looking at the injury reports for both teams, lets take a look at the projected starting lineups and depth charts for both sides.

Dallas Mavericks

Note: ** Indicates player who is questionable/probable and is listed as day-to-day.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic** Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green PF PJ Washington

C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

Minnesota Timberwolves

Note: ** Indicates player who is questionable/probable and is listed as day-to-day.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley** Monte Morris Jordan McLaughlin SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson PF Karl-Anthony Towns Naz Reid TJ Warren C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves key matchups

The Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will see a number of exciting matchups.

Most notably, the backcourt matchup between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks, and Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves, will see some of the best players in the league go head-to-head.

Of course, at the same time, all eyes will be on the Timberwolves frontcourt, as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert look to capitalize on Maxi Kleber's injury. While reports have indicated that Kleber could return this series, the Timberwolves will likely look to hammer the ball inside.