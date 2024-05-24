Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2 (May 24)

The Dallas Mavericks took Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals. Game 2 will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday with the tip-off happening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Having another game played at home, it is now critical for the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a win and tie the series, as the next two games will be held in Dallas, Texas before returning for Game 5.

Here are some interesting player betting props that fans may want to monitor based on their previous statistics and trends.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 Game 2 player props

#10. Derrick Jones Jr. over 8.5 points (-127, via Caesars)

For the past 10 games with the Dallas Mavericks, Derrick Jones Jr. has been shooting 53.5% from the field and it has been a little over 50% from what he has been doing in the postseason. Having increased playing time, he should be a favorite scorer to go over the 8.5 points given to him for Game 2.

#9. Kyrie Irving over 4.5 assists (+100 via DraftKings)

Logging in 34.9 minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving is seen as an X-factor for the Dallas Mavericks to reach the NBA Finals. His usage is almost at par with Luka Doncic and having averaged 5.2 assists during the regular season makes him a favorite pick to go over the 4.5 mark given by DraftKings.

#8. Kyrie Irving over 3.5 rebounds (-130 via DraftKings)

Just like his assist mark, the 3.5 rebounds given to Kyrie Irving for Game 2 should go over. The high usage will also be a huge factor for the former NBA champion to go over the mark and at the same time, he is expected to lift his game higher as the Minnesota Timberwolves try to avoid getting into a 0-2 hole.

#7. Rudy Gobert over 1.5 blocks (-146 via Fanduel)

Being the reigning NBA DPOY, the 1.5 blocks given to Rudy Gobert for this game just seemed too low. With many Mavs penetrating the paint as well, the French center getting at least one block and a half for the Minnesota Timberwolves should at least be an easy pick to make.

#6. Jaden McDaniels over 1.5 three-pointers (-159 via Bet Rivers Co)

Dropping six 3-pointers during Game 1, Jaden McDaniels was only given a 1.5 3-pointers made prop for this upcoming matchup. The Timberwolves forward is seen as integral to the team's plan and the Mavs are letting him take the shots.

#5. Naz Reid over 10.5 points (-102 via Fanduel)

While most of the attention is given to Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, players like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have increased production in points for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hitting the mark of 15 points in Game 1, expect Reid to go over and it should be an easy pick to make.

#4. Daniel Gafford over 0.5 assists (-145 via BetMGM)

All he needs is just one assist! Daniel Gafford has no assists in Game 1 but with his ability to come up with offensive boards, the kick out to a shooter should be the adjustment strategy by the Dallas Mavericks entering Game 2.

#3. Rudy Gobert under 1.5 turnovers (-130 via BetMGM)

The French big man didn't turn the ball once in Game 1 and he is favored to do the same in Game 2 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The experience of Rudy Gobert taking care of the ball after getting a rebound is one of the best in the league. He also doesn't dribble much so that helps increase the chances.

#2. Mike Conley Jr. over 10.5 points (-102 via FanDuel)

Even if he just had six points in Game 1, Mike Conley Jr. is bound for a comeback like he always does. He also needs to be a factor in the offense to help spread out the floor for Edwards and Towns to operate so look for the team to get him involved early in the offense.

#1. P.J. Washington over 5.5 rebounds (-120 via DraftKings)

Rebounding is undoubtedly important in the playoffs, and P.J. Washington delivered that in Game 1 with seven boards. The Mavs would love to see more from him in this upcoming matchup and Washington's grind will be key to the Dallas Mavericks' success.