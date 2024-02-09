Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 9, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks completed a 2-0 sweep of the New York Knicks in their season series on Thursday. Dallas also capped off a perfect three-game road trip by winning, 122-108 at the famed Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic flirted with a triple-double in leading the visiting Mavs to the victory.

"Luka Legend" also had superb support from Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. The two combined for 35 points and hit 7-of-16 3-point attempts.

The shorthanded Knicks gamely fought for the entire game but didn't have enough to beat the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Julius Randle were inactive, which gave the decisive edge to Dallas.

New York's new acquisitions, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, were also not cleared to play. Tom Thibodeau's active players gave it their best but fell short.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game player stats

Dallas Mavericks player stats

Dallas also didn't have some of the players they acquired before the trade deadline. The Mavericks, however, had the superstars to lead them to the victory.

Luka Doncic had another big night finishing with 39 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and four assists. Kyrie Irving backed him up with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to add 19 points behind 7-of-14 makes, including 5-of-10 from long range.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd used every active player on the roster to beat the hosts.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Maxi Kleber 2 4 3 1 4 1 1-2 0-1 0-1 +13 Derrick Jones Jr. 18 5 3 0 0 0 5-7 1-3 7-7 +15 Kyrie Irving 16 5 6 0 0 2 7-17 2-6 0-0 +12 Luka Doncic 39 8 11 4 1 3 13-24 7-14 6-7 +18 Josh Green 15 6 3 1 1 0 5-9 2-5 3-3 +5 Markieff Morris 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -1 Olivier Maxence-Prosper 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 19 2 2 0 0 1 7-14 5-10 0-0 11 Dwight Powell 5 6 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 +1 AJ Lawson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Brandon Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -2 Jaden Hardy 4 2 1 1 0 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 +2

New York Knicks player stats

Donte DiVincenzo was the best player for the Knicks against the Mavericks. The shooting guard had 36 points on 13-of-26 shooting, including 7-of-12 from behind the arc. DiVincenzo's hot hand kept Dallas from running away with the win.

Precious Achiuwa, who has been given a bigger role by Thibodeau since Julius Randle's injury, had a double-double. The former Toronto Raptors big man had 13 points and 16 rebounds. He also did a solid job protecting the paint with Isaiah Hartenstein.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Precious Achiuwa 13 16 3 0 1 3 6-9 1-2 0-0 -14 Isaiah Hartenstein 10 4 2 2 0 2 4-5 0-0 2-2 -10 Miles McBride 21 6 5 2 0 2 9-22 2-10 1-1 -11 Josh Hart 23 10 12 1 0 2 8-22 3-8 3-8 -12 Donte DiVincenzo 36 3 3 0 0 4 13-27 7-12 3-4 -19 Taj Gibson 0 2 1 0 0 1 0-3 0-1 0-0 +8 Jacob Toppin 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-1 -1 Charlie Brown Jr. 3 1 0 0 1 0 1-5 1-3 1-3 -11

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game player ratings

Dallas Mavericks player ratings

Eight of the Mavericks players had positive ratings in the win against the Knicks. Among the starters, Derrick Jones Jr. had the best mark with +27.7. Luka Doncic had +23.9 while Kyrie Irving finished with +14.6.

Here are the Mavericks' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating Net Rating Josh Green 125.8 115.9 9.9 Derrick Jones Jr. 136.2 108.5 27.7 Maxi Kleber 123.2 96.6 26.7 Luka Doncic 133.8 109.9 23.9 Kyrie Irving 132.4 117.8 14.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 122.6 104.8 17.7 Dwight Powell 129.3 126.8 2.4 Jaden Hardy 117.2 110.3 6.9 Markieff Morris 100.0 107.7 7.7 Brandon Williams 33.3 150.0 116.7 AJ Lawson 33.3 150.0 116.7 Olivier Maxence-Prosper 33.3 150.0 116.7

New York Knicks player ratings

Only the veteran Taj Gibson for the Knicks finished with a positive player ratings. Everyone else had negative numbers due to the Mavericks' edge in the final score.

Here are the Knicks' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Precious Achiuwa 111.0 126.5 -15.5 Josh Hart 119.5 138.7 -19.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 106.7 140.0 -33.3 Donte DiVincenzo 112.8 134.9 -22.1 Miles McBride 111.0 121.7 -10.8 Charlie Brown Jr. 106.8 126.1 -19.3 Taj Gibson 113.6 91.3 22.3 Jacob Toppin 120.0 129.2 -9.2

