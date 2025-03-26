  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 02:24 GMT
Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score -- Photo by GETTY
Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score -- Photo by GETTY

The Dallas Mavericks trekked to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on the New York Knicks and notch a win to stay close in the Play-In race in the Western Conference. They, however, fell short in their bid, losing 128-113.

Ad

The trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart led the way for the hosts Knicks, as they held off the Mavs while fortifying their spot in the top three in the East.

Anunoby top-scored for New York, finishing with 35 points. Towns, meanwhile, had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, with Hart also chalking up a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Mavericks, missing a host of players – including Anthony Davis, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin – were led by Naji Marshall with a game-high 38 points, while Brandon Williams added 22 of his own.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The win was the second straight for the Knicks, who improved to 45-26 for the season.

Dallas, for its part, fell to 35-38, outside looking in for a Play-In spot at 11th place with nine games left to play in its regular season schedule.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kessler Edwards040000118:390-00-00-0-19
Naji Marshall3871100138:1817-251-33-5-14
Kai Jones982110424:023-61-22-2-9
Spencer Dinwiddie1347024035:194-112-53-4-14
Klay Thompson631001121:462-110-32-2-15
Max Christie612104031:112-50-22-2+10
Dwight Powell433202420:341-20-02-2-2
Brandon Williams2213203227:357-111-27-8-13
Jaden Hardy1520202322:367-91-20-0+1
Daniel GaffordDNP - Coach's Decision
Dereck Lively IIDNP - Coach's Decision
Caleb MartinDNP - Coach's Decision
Ad

Knicks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby3551211238:1115-243-62-2+24
Josh Hart161211202233:266-92-22-2+10
Karl-Anthony Towns261211103334:2910-192-74-8+23
Mikal Bridges2111011233:469-142-41-1+17
Cameron Payne235202329:451-30-20-0+19
Precious Achiuwa1122212019:315-70-01-1-1
Landry Shamet1100001119:094-71-42-4+16
Tyler Kolek119010219:221-30-10-0-1
Pacome Dadiet00000101:330-00-00-0-4
Kevin McCullar Jr.10000023:091-20-00-0-9
PJ TuckerDNP - Coach's Decision
Anton Watson20000114:021-10-00-0-8
Delon Wright00000103:370-00-00-0-11
Ad

New York Knicks level season series with Dallas Mavericks

The win on Tuesday allowed the Knicks to level their season series with the Mavericks with a win apiece.

Ad

The two teams first met in Dallas on Nov. 27, with the Mavs winning, 129-114. Marshall and Kyrie Irving led the way in the win that day with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, paced the Knicks with 37 points.

New York will look to continue its winning run when it hosts the LA Clippers next at MSG on Wednesday.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी