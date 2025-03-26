Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks trekked to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on the New York Knicks and notch a win to stay close in the Play-In race in the Western Conference. They, however, fell short in their bid, losing 128-113.
The trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart led the way for the hosts Knicks, as they held off the Mavs while fortifying their spot in the top three in the East.
Anunoby top-scored for New York, finishing with 35 points. Towns, meanwhile, had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, with Hart also chalking up a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Mavericks, missing a host of players – including Anthony Davis, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin – were led by Naji Marshall with a game-high 38 points, while Brandon Williams added 22 of his own.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The win was the second straight for the Knicks, who improved to 45-26 for the season.
Dallas, for its part, fell to 35-38, outside looking in for a Play-In spot at 11th place with nine games left to play in its regular season schedule.
Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score
Mavericks
Knicks
New York Knicks level season series with Dallas Mavericks
The win on Tuesday allowed the Knicks to level their season series with the Mavericks with a win apiece.
The two teams first met in Dallas on Nov. 27, with the Mavs winning, 129-114. Marshall and Kyrie Irving led the way in the win that day with 24 and 23 points, respectively.
Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, paced the Knicks with 37 points.
New York will look to continue its winning run when it hosts the LA Clippers next at MSG on Wednesday.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.