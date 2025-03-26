Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks trekked to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to take on the New York Knicks and notch a win to stay close in the Play-In race in the Western Conference. They, however, fell short in their bid, losing 128-113.

The trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart led the way for the hosts Knicks, as they held off the Mavs while fortifying their spot in the top three in the East.

Anunoby top-scored for New York, finishing with 35 points. Towns, meanwhile, had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, with Hart also chalking up a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Mavericks, missing a host of players – including Anthony Davis, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin – were led by Naji Marshall with a game-high 38 points, while Brandon Williams added 22 of his own.

The win was the second straight for the Knicks, who improved to 45-26 for the season.

Dallas, for its part, fell to 35-38, outside looking in for a Play-In spot at 11th place with nine games left to play in its regular season schedule.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score

Mavericks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kessler Edwards 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 18:39 0-0 0-0 0-0 -19 Naji Marshall 38 7 1 1 0 0 1 38:18 17-25 1-3 3-5 -14 Kai Jones 9 8 2 1 1 0 4 24:02 3-6 1-2 2-2 -9 Spencer Dinwiddie 13 4 7 0 2 4 0 35:19 4-11 2-5 3-4 -14 Klay Thompson 6 3 1 0 0 1 1 21:46 2-11 0-3 2-2 -15 Max Christie 6 1 2 1 0 4 0 31:11 2-5 0-2 2-2 +10 Dwight Powell 4 3 3 2 0 2 4 20:34 1-2 0-0 2-2 -2 Brandon Williams 22 1 3 2 0 3 2 27:35 7-11 1-2 7-8 -13 Jaden Hardy 15 2 0 2 0 2 3 22:36 7-9 1-2 0-0 +1 Daniel Gafford DNP - Coach's Decision Dereck Lively II DNP - Coach's Decision Caleb Martin DNP - Coach's Decision

Knicks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 35 5 1 2 1 1 2 38:11 15-24 3-6 2-2 +24 Josh Hart 16 12 11 2 0 2 2 33:26 6-9 2-2 2-2 +10 Karl-Anthony Towns 26 12 11 1 0 3 3 34:29 10-19 2-7 4-8 +23 Mikal Bridges 21 1 1 0 1 1 2 33:46 9-14 2-4 1-1 +17 Cameron Payne 2 3 5 2 0 2 3 29:45 1-3 0-2 0-0 +19 Precious Achiuwa 11 2 2 2 1 2 0 19:31 5-7 0-0 1-1 -1 Landry Shamet 11 0 0 0 0 1 1 19:09 4-7 1-4 2-4 +16 Tyler Kolek 1 1 9 0 1 0 2 19:22 1-3 0-1 0-0 -1 Pacome Dadiet 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1:33 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Kevin McCullar Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3:09 1-2 0-0 0-0 -9 PJ Tucker DNP - Coach's Decision Anton Watson 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 4:02 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Delon Wright 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3:37 0-0 0-0 0-0 -11

New York Knicks level season series with Dallas Mavericks

The win on Tuesday allowed the Knicks to level their season series with the Mavericks with a win apiece.

The two teams first met in Dallas on Nov. 27, with the Mavs winning, 129-114. Marshall and Kyrie Irving led the way in the win that day with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, paced the Knicks with 37 points.

New York will look to continue its winning run when it hosts the LA Clippers next at MSG on Wednesday.

