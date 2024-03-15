Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 14, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 15, 2024 03:43 GMT
The Dallas Mavericks faced the OKC Thunder on Thursday without Luka Doncic. "Luka Legend" was ruled out heading to the game due to a sore hamstring. Without the NBA's leading scorer the Mavs would be led by Kyrie Irving.

True to expectations, "Uncle Drew" carried the visitors in the first quarter against Oklahoma. Irving had nine points and six assists to keep his team close in the matchup. Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. ably supported the mercurial point guard.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were at the forefront of the Thunder's attack. Oklahoma missed a couple of open shots that would have given them an edge. Still, the OKC closed the first quarter leading 33-27.

The Mavericks bucked Josh Green's injury to briefly grab the lead in the second quarter. Kyrie Irving continued to drag his team with his scoring and playmaking.

Josh Giddey joined Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in pacing Oklahoma.

The Australian's flurry in the middle of the period helped create a little cushion before Dallas erased the advantage. The Thunder carried a slim 65-63 edge heading into the halftime break.

The Dallas Mavericks' four turnovers in the first five minutes of the third quarter allowed the OKC Thunder to pad their lead. It ballooned to 11 points before the Tim Hardaway Jr.'s triple stopped the bleeding. Dallas struggled to execute its offense with Irving getting double-teamed.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington410000
Derrick Jones Jr.800001
Daniel Gafford960010
Kyrie Irving2038201
Dante Exum400002
Maxi Kleber420000
Tim Hardaway Jr.1061001
Dereck Lively II000000
Josh Green200001
Jaden Hardy314101
Markieff MorrisHas not entered game- --------
Dwightt PowellHas not entered game- --------
A.J. LawsonHas not entered game- --------

OKC Thunder game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren450010
Jalen Williams1511013
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1434100
Josh Giddey1014013
Lu Dort613000
Lindy Waters III000000
Jaylin Williams311000
Gordon Hayward000000
Kenrich Williams320000
Mike Muscala000000
Isaiah Joe821001
Aaron Wiggins2 1 1000
Cason Wallace0 0 2000
Bismack BiyomboHas not entered game- --------

Kyrie Irving, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams 3-pointers tonight

Kyrie Irving made both of his 3-pointers in the first half against the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined to hit 4-for-5 from rainbow distance during the same stretch.

