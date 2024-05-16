Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 15 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 

After allowing the OKC Thunder to regain home-court advantage on Monday, the Dallas Mavericks are out to steal another one on the road. The Mavs suffered a disappointing, 100-96 loss two nights ago, letting OKC tie the series at 2-2. Dallas remains unfazed, convinced that it can take another game after already winning at Paycom Center in Game 2.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 10 10 4 1 0 3 4-9 2-7 0-0 +11 D. Jones Jr. 19 1 1 1 1 0 7-9 3-5 2-2 +7 D. Gafford 9 7 1 0 1 1 4-4 0-0 1-2 -10 K. Irving 12 2 4 1 0 1 5-11 2-2 0-0 +12 L. Doncic 31 10 11 0 1 3 12-22 5-11 2-3 +13 T. Hardaway Jr. 5 1 0 0 0 1 2-6 1-3 0-0 +5 D. Lively II 11 10 1 1 1 3 3-4 0-0 5-6 +22 J. Green 5 2 3 1 0 1 2-6 1-5 0-0 +2 D. Exum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 A.J. Lawson 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 J. Hardy 2 3 2 0 0 1 1-5 0-2 0-0 -1 M. Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - D. Powell DNP - - - - - - - - -

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- C. Holmgren 13 4 1 0 1 1 5-11 1-5 2-2 -10 Jal. Williams 12 6 3 3 0 0 6-13 0-3 0-0 -12 S. Gilgeous-Alexander 30 6 8 2 1 3 12-22 2-4 4-6 -3 I. Joe 6 3 0 0 0 0 2-9 2-8 0-0 -9 L. Dort 12 6 4 2 0 1 4-11 2-8 2-2 -12 Jay. Williams. 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 O. Dieng 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 A. Wiggins 2 4 1 1 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 -2 J. Giddey 11 3 2 0 0 0 5-8 1-3 0-0 -3 C. Wallace 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-7 1-5 0-0 -9 L. Waters III DNP - - - - - - - - - G. Hayward DNP - - - - - - - - - K. Williams DNP - - - - - - - - - B. Biyombo DNP - - - - - - - - - M. Muscala DNP - - - - - - - - -

The defensive struggle that has been largely the theme in the series between the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder came out early in Game 5. Both teams were locked together for most of the game. 24-22 favoring Dallas, was the score after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second quarter had more flow offensively, especially for the Mavericks who got going behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic's 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining in the period made it 50-35, the home team's biggest lead in the game. Oklahoma had a little surge late to make it 54-44 at the halftime break.

The third quarter went to another seesaw affair with both teams shackling the other in a defensive contest. Dallas was content to keep it that way as it can keep Oklahoma behind. After three quarters of action, the Mavericks held on to a 79-67 advantage.

Luka Doncic's quick fourth-quarter start had the OKC Thunder reeling. The Slovenian's personal 7-0 spurt made it 89-71, prompting Oklahoma coach Mark Daigneault to call an early time-out.

The ceasefire helped OKC regroup and respond to close the gap at 90-83 after Chet Holmgren's resounding dunk. P.J. Washington came up clutch again, helping the Dallas Mavericks build a 95-85 cushion.

Another dunk by Holmgren closed the distance to 99-90 but with 1:12 remaining the Mavericks held on. The Thunder tried to make it a free-throw shooting contest but couldn't stop the visitors from walking away with a 104-92 victory.

The fifth-seeded Mavericks could send home the Western Conference's top-ranked team on Saturday in Texas.

Kyrie Irving didn't have a great night overall from the field but made both of his two 3-point attempts. Luka Doncic was ultra-aggressive, jacking up 11 shots from deep and making five of his tries.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a respectable 2-for-4 clip from the same distance while Chet Holmgren missed all but one of five attempts.